Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling through central and east Delhi on Tuesday. The traffic came due to farmers’ protest against the proposed India-US trade deal which is scheduled to take place today. Commuters are advised to plan their journey beforehand as the roads can be really crowded. Many can also witness slow traffic movement at several parts of the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Farmers’ Protest at Kisan Ghat Today

Delhi Traffic police has put out restrictions in several places from 8:30 am onwards so that there will be smooth vehicle operations during the Desh Bachao Morcha protest.

VIDEO | Shambhu Border: Farmers gather at the Shambhu border ahead of their planned march to the national capital for a ‘mahapanchayat’ to protest against the proposed Indo-US trade deal. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/IJq6ubAmVY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026







The advisory comes a day after the massive protest by the Cockroach Janta party (CJP) which led to the closure of several places in Delhi including Rajiv Chowk, CP, and Janpath areas. To make sure public safety, the traffic police have advised commuters to avoid roads near Kisan Ghat.

Roads Likely to Be Affected

Motorists have also been advised to use navigation apps to see red traffic areas and to take another route instead. The advisory also included avoiding roadside parking and to park only at designated locations.

A large number of farmers reach Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border) ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi today. Visuals from Patiala (Punjab) side. The Parliament session is underway, and anti-national theatrics are playing out on the streets as well. pic.twitter.com/jVP1jVFLpv — Deepak kumar™ (@DeepakRPSingh) July 21, 2026







Traffic Diversions May Be Imposed At:

Delhi Gate

Rajghat Crossing

Guru Nanak Chowk

Shantivan Chowk

Rajghat DTC Depot

IP Flyover

Roads Likely to Witness Heavy Traffic:

Satyagrah Marg

Velodrome Road

Rajghat DTC Depot Road

Rajghat DTC Bypass Road

Surrounding roads and adjoining stretches around Kisan Ghat and Rajghat area

Why Farmers Are Protesting at Kisan Ghat

Desh Bachao Morcha is a group of several farmer organisations that are opposing the proposed India-US trade deal. The protest has been scheduled to take place at Kisan Ghat on Tuesday.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and several other states are expected to join the protest.

Farmers who are protesting say, the deal is making it easier for cheaper agricultural imports to come in which could affect farmers, farm workers, livestock owners, small traders and India’s agriculture sector, in a negative way.

Representatives from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also expected to take part in the demonstration.

Also Read: CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened