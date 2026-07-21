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Home > India News > Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid

Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory as farmers gather at Kisan Ghat to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal. Commuters are advised to expect diversions, avoid affected routes, and plan their travel in advance due to possible congestion.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory as farmers gather at Kisan Ghat. Photo: Video Grab
Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory as farmers gather at Kisan Ghat. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 10:50 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling through central and east Delhi on Tuesday. The traffic came due to farmers’ protest against the proposed India-US trade deal which is scheduled to take place today. Commuters are advised to plan their journey beforehand as the roads can be really crowded. Many can also witness slow traffic movement at several parts of the national capital. 

Delhi Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Farmers’ Protest at Kisan Ghat Today 

Delhi Traffic police has put out restrictions in several places from 8:30 am onwards so that there will be smooth vehicle operations during the Desh Bachao Morcha protest. 

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The advisory comes a day after the massive protest by the Cockroach Janta party (CJP) which led to the closure of several places in Delhi including Rajiv Chowk, CP, and Janpath areas. To make sure public safety, the traffic police have advised commuters to avoid roads near Kisan Ghat. 

Roads Likely to Be Affected 

Motorists have also been advised to use navigation apps to see red traffic areas and to take another route instead. The advisory also included avoiding roadside parking and to park only at designated locations. 



Traffic Diversions May Be Imposed At:

  • Delhi Gate

  • Rajghat Crossing

  • Guru Nanak Chowk

  • Shantivan Chowk

  • Rajghat DTC Depot

  • IP Flyover

Roads Likely to Witness Heavy Traffic:

  • Satyagrah Marg

  • Velodrome Road

  • Rajghat DTC Depot Road

  • Rajghat DTC Bypass Road

  • Surrounding roads and adjoining stretches around Kisan Ghat and Rajghat area

Why Farmers Are Protesting at Kisan Ghat 

Desh Bachao Morcha is a group of several farmer organisations that are opposing the proposed India-US trade deal. The protest has been scheduled to take place at Kisan Ghat on Tuesday. 

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and several other states are expected to join the protest. 

Farmers who are protesting say, the deal is making it easier for cheaper agricultural imports to come in which could affect farmers, farm workers, livestock owners, small traders and India’s agriculture sector, in a negative way.

Representatives from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are also expected to take part in the demonstration.

Also Read: CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened 

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Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid
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Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid

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Delhi Traffic Advisory Amid Farmers Protest Today: Check Traffic Diversions, Road Closures, Routes to Avoid
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