Delhi Traffic Advisory for Kanwar Yatra 2026: Check Affected Roads, Diversions, Restrictions, Routes to Avoid

As thousands of devotees get ready for the Kanwar Yatra 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to help manage traffic and ensure public safety. In the days ahead, several roads across the city will see traffic restrictions and diversions, in particular for heavy vehicles, from July 29 to August 12.. The Kanwar Yatra begins on July 30, which marks the start of the holy month of Shravan, and it runs till August 11. During this stretch, a huge number of Kanwariyas will pass through Delhi on their way towards Haryana and Rajasthan after collecting sacred Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri Dham, and Gaumukh which makes the road fully packed.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions in Delhi For Kanwar Yatra 2026

To make sure the safe movement of Kanwariyas and also reduce traffic jams, the Delhi Police has kept a limit on the movement of heavier transport vehicles on some important areas like Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Vikas Marg, and a few nearby routes.

These traffic restrictions will stay active from July 29 to August 12, 2026.

Roads likely to be affected

GT Road: Apsara Border to Yamuna Bridge (both directions)

Asha Ram Tyagi Marg (Road No. 66): Babarpur T-Point to Seelampur T-Point

Wazirabad Road: Bhopura Border to Signature Bridge

Pusta Road: Sonia Vihar to Wazirabad Road

Loni Road: Loni Border to Loni Gol Chakkar Flyover

Heavy Vehicles to Be Diverted

Heavy vehicles coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, and then going on to places inside Uttar Pradesh, will not be allowed to enter via Maharajpur Border, Apsara/Seemapuri Border, DLF Border, Bhopura Border, Loni Border, Pusta Road, and Sonia Vihar Border.

Now, if vehicles are entering through Pusta Road and Sonia Vihar Border for East Delhi, North-East Delhi, and Shahdara, they will be redirected via Wazirabad Road, Outer Ring Road and NH-9.

In a similar way, heavy vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road and Outer Ring Road towards these areas will be rerouted through NH-9 instead of using Wazirabad Road, GT Road or Vikas Marg.

Also, heavy vehicles travelling from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh will be diverted through NH-9 or NH-44.

Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid the affected routes during peak hours and use alternative roads wherever possible.

Also Read: Bankipur Poll Battle Erupts Before Voting: Prashant Kishor Camps At Police Station Overnight