BRICS Summit 2026: Traffic Diversions At 22 Places, Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory

New Delhi traffic will face major restrictions as the capital prepares for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit. Traffic movement will be regulated at 22 diversion points, affecting several major roads, particularly those connecting central Delhi with Bharat Mandapam, important hotels, railway stations and the airport. The BRICS Summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan from September 11 to 13, 2026.

Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use public transport, especially the Metro, wherever possible. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage. The New Delhi traffic restrictions will cover a wide network of roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Enclave Road and Joseph Broz Tito Marg.

New Delhi traffic diversions begin across central Delhi and Connaught Place

At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, or W-Point, traffic on Mathura Road towards Tilak Marg will not be allowed. Vehicles from East and South Delhi will be diverted via BSZ Marg and IP Marg, while those from Central, North and West Delhi will use BSZ Marg and Delhi Gate. Traffic heading towards New Delhi and Connaught Place will be diverted towards Sikandra Road.

At Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, or A-Point, commercial vehicles will not be allowed beyond the chowk towards W-Point. Vehicles heading towards New Delhi and Connaught Place will use DDU Marg, while traffic from East and South Delhi will be diverted via IP Marg. Vehicles from Central, North and West Delhi will use BSZ Marg and Delhi Gate. At Mir Dard Chowk, traffic will be diverted towards Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, with vehicles from New Delhi, Central, North and West Delhi using Mir Dard Marg, Abdul Gaffar Marg and DDU Marg.

Around Connaught Place, movement from Kasturba Gandhi Marg and the Outer Circle towards C-Hexagon will not be allowed. Traffic heading towards New Delhi and South Delhi will use the Outer Circle and other arterial roads, except Janpath. At Janpath and Connaught Place, traffic from the Outer Circle towards C-Hexagon will also be restricted. Vehicles from New Delhi and South Delhi will use the Outer Circle and other arterial roads, except Kasturba Gandhi Marg, while traffic from Central, North, West and East Delhi will be diverted via Kali Bari Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, Panchkuian Road, Minto Road and Barakhamba Road.

New Delhi traffic restrictions extend towards Patel Chowk and airport routes

At Patel Chowk, vehicles will not be allowed towards Windsor Place and the RBI on Sansad Marg. Traffic from New Delhi, South, West and Central Delhi will be diverted via Ashoka Road and GPO. Vehicles from Central, North, West and East Delhi will use Sansad Marg towards Connaught Place.

At the RML Hospital roundabout, movement towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road will be restricted. Traffic from Central, South, West and North Delhi will use Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Marg, while vehicles from Connaught Place and West, North, Central and East Delhi will be diverted via Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

At Vande Matram Marg and Simon Bolivar Marg, movement on Simon Bolivar Marg will be restricted. Traffic from South Delhi will use Vande Matram Marg towards Dhaula Kuan, while vehicles from New Delhi, East, North, West and Central Delhi will use the same road towards Karol Bagh.

At Dhaula Kuan, movement on Sardar Patel Marg will not be permitted. Vehicles heading towards New Delhi, North, Central and East Delhi will use Vande Matram Marg. Those travelling towards IGI Airport and Gurgaon will be diverted towards NH-48 and Gurgaon Road. At Moti Bagh Flyover, movement on Shanti Path will be restricted and traffic will be diverted via Ring Road. Vehicles from South-West Delhi, IGI Airport and Gurgaon will use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

At the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg roundabout, traffic moving from Africa Avenue towards Yashwant Place will not be allowed. Vehicles from New Delhi, South and East districts will use Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, while traffic from other parts of Delhi will be diverted via Africa Avenue and Bhikaji Cama Flyover.

New Delhi traffic plan puts Mathura Road and Lodhi Road under restrictions

At Madarsa T-Point, traffic towards Aurobindo Marg will be restricted. Vehicles from South and East Delhi will use Lodhi Road, while traffic from South, New Delhi, West, Central and North Delhi will use Aurobindo Marg and Safdarjung Flyover.

At the Lodhi Road intersections with Amrita Shergil Marg, Max Mueller Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg and Archbishop Macarius Marg, movement on the respective roads will not be allowed and traffic will be diverted towards Lodhi Road. At Maharishi Raman Marg, vehicles from South Delhi can also use Bhishm Pitamah Marg.

Under Lodhi Flyover, movement on Mathura Road towards Bharat Mandapam will not be allowed. Traffic from South and East Delhi will be diverted via Lodhi Road and Neela Gumbad, while vehicles from East Delhi can use Barapullah Flyover. Vehicles from South, West, Central and North Delhi will use Lodhi Road, Madarsa and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

At Neela Gumbad, vehicles will not be allowed towards Oberoi Flyover and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg. Traffic from South, East, Central and North Delhi will be diverted via Mathura Road towards Ashram Chowk, while vehicles from South, West, Central and North Delhi will be diverted towards Lodhi Road.

Under Oberoi Flyover, movement on Mathura Road will be restricted. Traffic will use Lodhi Flyover and the U-turn underpass opposite DPS on Mathura Road. Vehicles bound for the Oberoi Hotel and Golf Links will, however, be permitted. At the U-turn opposite DPS, movement towards Bharat Mandapam will not be allowed, with vehicles diverted via Lodhi Flyover and the U-turn underpass.

New Delhi traffic advisory covers Bhairon Road and Mandi House

At the Ring Road and Bhairon Road intersection, movement towards Bhairon Marg will be restricted. Traffic from South, East and New Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan, while vehicles from Central, North, East, West and other parts of Delhi will use the Rajghat route.

At Mandi House, movement on Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg will not be allowed. Traffic from New Delhi, Central, North, West and South Delhi will be diverted via Barakhamba Road, while vehicles from East, North, West, South and Central Delhi will use Sikandra Road.

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