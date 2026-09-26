Delhi Traffic Relief: How 2 New Flyovers, 3 Underpasses Could Tackle Congestion In Kalkaji, Nehru Place, GK And CR Park

Traffic congestion in South Delhi could ease with two new infrastructure projects aimed at tackling bottlenecks around Kalkaji, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash and CR Park. The government plans to extend the Modi Mill flyover towards Kalkaji and build a parallel flyover at the busy Savitri Cinema junction, creating additional routes for motorists and reducing pressure on existing roads.

New Flyovers to Target Major Bottlenecks

The proposed extension of the Modi Mill flyover towards Kalkaji is expected to improve connectivity for commuters travelling between Kalkaji, Nehru Place and surrounding areas. By allowing traffic to bypass congested stretches and reducing the number of vehicles stopping at key junctions, the project could help improve traffic flow during peak hours. A second flyover is planned at the Savitri Cinema junction, a busy point for motorists travelling towards Greater Kailash, CR Park and GK-II. The parallel flyover is expected to separate through-traffic from local traffic, potentially reducing delays at the junction.

Underpasses Could Cut Travel Time

For commuters using the Mukarba Chowk corridor, the recently completed underpasses are expected to provide more immediate relief. The new underpasses are projected to reduce travel time by up to 10 minutes per trip and shorten the distance travelled by nearly one kilometre. The infrastructure is designed to allow vehicles to avoid surface-level intersections where traffic often builds up, particularly during busy hours.

Rs 371 Crore Projects to Be Completed in 24–30 Months

The two South Delhi flyover projects have been sanctioned at a combined cost of ₹371 crore, with ₹150 crore allocated for the current financial year. The government has set a completion target of 24 to 30 months. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for the two projects and inaugurate the completed Mukarba Chowk underpasses and Barapullah Phase-III. Together, the projects are aimed at improving traffic movement, reducing bottlenecks and making daily commuting smoother across several busy South Delhi corridors.

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