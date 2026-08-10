Kanwar Yatra 2026: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Suggests Routes Diversion For Delhi and Noida

Traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till August 12, 2026, Delhi Traffic Police said. The advisory comes amid heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch is also adding to the traffic pressure.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised motorists travelling between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad to avoid Kalindi Kunj Junction during peak hours. Motorists have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Kalindi Kunj Route

The traffic police has urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel through Kalindi Kunj during the Kanwar Yatra. The advisory also asks drivers to avoid roadside parking and wrong-side driving.

“Drive slowly and maintain lane discipline, particularly near waterlogged and road-repair stretches,” the traffic police said. Motorists have been advised to stay updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels before starting their journey.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Traffic movement in and around Kalindi Kunj Junction is likely to remain slow and congested till 12.08.2026 due to heavy movement of Kanwariyas during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and ongoing road repair work on the Okhla Barrage–Kalindi Kunj stretch. 📍ADVISORY… pic.twitter.com/dzqYI092mO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 9, 2026

Shahdara GT Road Closure Triggers Traffic Jams

The Kanwar Yatra has also affected traffic movement in northeast Delhi. On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police completely closed the Shahdara GT Road to general traffic. The affected stretch runs from Apsara Border to Kashmere Gate.

The closure led to heavy congestion on several connecting roads. These included Anand Vihar, Seemapuri, Wazirabad Road, Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Swami Dayanand Marg and Loni Road.

At several points, a five-minute journey took nearly half an hour. On Monday morning, vehicles were seen crawling on Shahdara GT Road as a large number of Kanwariyas moved through the area. Traffic movement was later restricted on the route.

Vehicles Diverted Until August 12

According to the Delhi Police, vehicular movements are restricted on the Kalindi Kunj route. The restriction will remain in place till August 12. The vehicle services remain in place, which are operating between Anand Vihar, Seemapuri and Kashmere Gate will take alternative routes.

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic K. Ramesh stated that the Apsara Border roundabout has also been closed. Vehicle movement from Anand Vihar and Seemapuri is also being diverted through the underpass. Vehicles travelling from Vivek Vihar and Jagatpuri towards Kaishav Chowk are also not being allowed onto the GT Road.

Traffic Police Changes Routes After 2025 Congestion

The traffic police have changed their arrangements after facing major congestion during last year’s Kanwar Yatra. The Seelampur and Dharampura traffic lights will remain open. Vehicles from Maujpur heading towards Gandhi Nagar or Old Delhi can use Dharampura and the old iron bridge.

Commuters can also travel towards Geeta Colony and Old Delhi through Shastri Park Chowk. However, the route will not provide access to Kashmiri Gate. Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to check its official updates before leaving home and plan their journeys accordingly.