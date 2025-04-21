Delhi Vehicles To Be Penalised For Not Displaying Color Coded Fuel Stickers

The advisory, released on Sunday, emphasizes enforcement under Section 192(1) of the Act, which deals with the operation of vehicles without proper registration identifiers.

The Delhi transport department has issued a fresh warning to vehicle owners, stating that failing to display colour-coded fuel stickers will now invite penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. The advisory, released on Sunday, emphasizes enforcement under Section 192(1) of the Act, which deals with the operation of vehicles without proper registration identifiers.

These colour-coded stickers, introduced as part of the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) initiative, have been compulsory since 2019. The system was originally implemented in 2012–13 and requires a third registration mark to be affixed on the windshield of each vehicle.

The stickers help differentiate fuel types — orange for diesel, light blue for petrol and CNG, and grey for other variants — aiding authorities during pollution control drives and vehicular checks. Notably, vehicles lacking these stickers will also be ineligible for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.

In an earlier crackdown in 2020, fines of ₹5,000 were imposed on vehicles missing either the HSRP or fuel-type stickers. Officials have now reiterated that compliance is mandatory for both new and old vehicles across Delhi.

