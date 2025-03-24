Delhi Vidhan Sabha Budget Session Today: Who Will Be Presenting The Budget?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the finance portfolio, will present the first Budget of the BJP-led Delhi government in over 26 years. The five-day session will begin with a ceremonial "kheer" event on Monday.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to commence on Monday, with an anticipated clash between the ruling BJP and the Opposition AAP over the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the finance portfolio, will present the first Budget of the BJP-led Delhi government in over 26 years. The five-day session will begin with a ceremonial “kheer” event on Monday.

AAP has stated that it will challenge the BJP in the Assembly over what it describes as a “betrayal” of women by failing to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promised financial assistance scheme.

“The BJP has let down the women of Delhi by not providing them financial aid, despite inheriting a surplus budget from the AAP government. We will expose this failure both in the Assembly and in public,” said Leader of Opposition Atishi. The BJP had pledged before the Delhi elections to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. While the government has allocated Rs 5,100 crore for the scheme, the process of beneficiary registration has yet to commence.

Former CM Atishi’s Allegations

Atishi further accused the BJP of suppressing dissent within the Assembly by suspending opposition MLAs for raising public grievances. AAP leaders have asserted that they will highlight the alleged “systematic attack on democracy” within the Delhi Assembly.

“In the previous session, the BJP exhibited blatant favoritism—suspending AAP MLAs for raising public concerns while protecting its own members from scrutiny,” the party alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has assured that the upcoming Budget will prioritize the welfare of citizens and fulfill electoral promises. BJP legislators have also announced their intention to target AAP over allegations of corruption and demand accountability regarding the CAG report on DTC’s performance during AAP’s decade-long governance in the capital.

CAG Report In DTC’s Operation Expected

The Assembly secretariat confirmed that the second session (Budget Session) of the 8th Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 a.m. on Monday. The CAG report on DTC’s operations will be presented during the session, marking the third such report tabled in the House.

The Budget for the financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, March 25, detailing the government’s economic priorities and developmental agenda. A general discussion on the Budget will take place on March 26, during which MLAs will analyze financial allocations and policy strategies. The final deliberations and voting on the proposed Budget will be conducted on March 27.