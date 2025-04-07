Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning, with temperatures starting at 26°C—a sign of the hotter days ahead. The national capital is witnessing a consistent rise in temperature.

Delhi woke up to a warm Monday morning, with temperatures starting at 26°C—a sign of the hotter days ahead. The national capital is witnessing a consistent rise in temperature, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions expected early next week.

The maximum temperature is predicted to soar to 41°C on April 8 and 9, prompting warnings for residents to stay cautious. The spike in heat comes along with a noticeable increase in humidity, making the weather even more uncomfortable.

On Thursday, April 3, Delhi recorded a searing high of 39°C—one of the hottest April days in recent years and among the highest temperatures recorded since March.

For Sunday, April 6, the IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of around 36°C with mainly clear skies. Humidity is expected to climb up to 47 percent. While today won’t see heatwave conditions, it offers only a short break before temperatures surge again.

Prepare for Heatwave Conditions

With the mercury set to cross 40°C next week, citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours and keep themselves well-hydrated. The yellow alert indicates rising heat levels that could affect vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

As Delhi moves closer to peak summer, the escalating temperatures are a clear reminder to take precautions and stay weather-aware in the days ahead.

