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Home > India News > Delhi Water Supply Cut From This Date Due to…: Check Affected Areas

Delhi Water Supply Cut From This Date Due to…: Check Affected Areas

Delhi residents may face temporary water supply disruption as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) carries out pipeline maintenance and connects a new water line. Check the full list of affected areas, the expected schedule, and the reason behind the water cut.

Delhi residents may face temporary water supply disruption as the Delhi Jal Board carries out pipeline maintenance work. Photo: Canva
Delhi residents may face temporary water supply disruption as the Delhi Jal Board carries out pipeline maintenance work. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 09:19 IST

Delhi Water Supply Cut: Residents in different areas of Delhi might see their water supply get disrupted because the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is carrying out some maintenance and pipeline work. The short-term cut could disturb supply across a number of areas. As per an advisory issued by the NDMC, areas under its jurisdiction are expected to face trouble on July 6 (evening supply) and July 7 (morning supply). If you live in the city, do check that advisory so you can confirm whether your particular locality is on the affected list and plan your water usage in a smart way ahead of time.

Delhi Water Supply Affected Areas

Asian Games Village

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Why Delhi is Facing Water Supply Cut 

A senior DJB official said that the Greater Kailash main supply line is now being linked with a fresh pipeline that has been laid out for the expansion work of the Taimoor Nagar/Maharani Bagh drain. “The GK main line is being connected to a new line, because the Taimoor Nagar drain is under active work. The drain widening is being done as per directions to the Delhi High Court, so that the waterlogging problems in the south east Delhi area can be sorted out,” the official added.  

The Delhi High Court, in an order dated May 29, had directed quick construction of the boundary wall of the Taimoor Nagar drain, plus the interconnection of a newly laid 1,500mm water line (GK main) near Khizrabad village, with the existing water line along the Taimoor Nagar drain. 

The older line will be taken out from the entry of the drain, which drains into the Yamuna. Officials said this whole exercise may affect water supply from July 6 morning to July 7 evening.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Today 6 July: Schools Closed in Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai, IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’; Check Latest Forecast 

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Delhi Water Supply Cut From This Date Due to…: Check Affected Areas
Tags: delhi jal boardDelhi NewsDelhi Water SupplyDJBNDMCWater Cut

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