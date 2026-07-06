Delhi Water Supply Cut From This Date Due to…: Check Affected Areas

Delhi Water Supply Cut: Residents in different areas of Delhi might see their water supply get disrupted because the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is carrying out some maintenance and pipeline work. The short-term cut could disturb supply across a number of areas. As per an advisory issued by the NDMC, areas under its jurisdiction are expected to face trouble on July 6 (evening supply) and July 7 (morning supply). If you live in the city, do check that advisory so you can confirm whether your particular locality is on the affected list and plan your water usage in a smart way ahead of time.

Delhi Water Supply Affected Areas

Asian Games Village

Khel Gaon

Hauz Khas

Gulmohar Park

Green Park

Malviya Nagar

Chhatarpur

Mehrauli

Vasant Kunj (all pockets)

Deer Park area

Sarai Kale Khan

Siddharth Nagar

Ashram

Sunlight Colony-1

Hari Nagar Ashram

Jangpura-B

East of Kailash

Geetanjali Enclave

Navjeevan Vihar

Saket

Chirag Delhi

IGNOU area

Sarvapriya Vihar

GK-2 (Greater Kailash II)

GK-3 (Greater Kailash III)

Alaknanda

DDA Flats, Kalkaji

CR Park

Kailash Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

CWG Village

Patparganj

Okhla

Zakir Nagar

Batla House

Siddharth Enclave

Bharti Nagar

Rabindra Nagar

Why Delhi is Facing Water Supply Cut

A senior DJB official said that the Greater Kailash main supply line is now being linked with a fresh pipeline that has been laid out for the expansion work of the Taimoor Nagar/Maharani Bagh drain. “The GK main line is being connected to a new line, because the Taimoor Nagar drain is under active work. The drain widening is being done as per directions to the Delhi High Court, so that the waterlogging problems in the south east Delhi area can be sorted out,” the official added.

The Delhi High Court, in an order dated May 29, had directed quick construction of the boundary wall of the Taimoor Nagar drain, plus the interconnection of a newly laid 1,500mm water line (GK main) near Khizrabad village, with the existing water line along the Taimoor Nagar drain.

The older line will be taken out from the entry of the drain, which drains into the Yamuna. Officials said this whole exercise may affect water supply from July 6 morning to July 7 evening.

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