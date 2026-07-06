Delhi Water Supply Cut From This Date Due to…: Check Affected Areas

Delhi Water Supply Cut: Residents in different areas of Delhi might see their water supply get disrupted because the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is carrying out some maintenance and pipeline work. The short-term cut could disturb supply across a number of areas. As per an advisory issued by the NDMC, areas under its jurisdiction are expected to face trouble on July 6 (evening supply) and July 7 (morning supply). If you live in the city, do check that advisory so you can confirm whether your particular locality is on the affected list and plan your water usage in a smart way ahead of time.
Delhi Water Supply Affected Areas
Asian Games Village
Khel Gaon
Hauz Khas
Gulmohar Park
Green Park
Malviya Nagar
Chhatarpur
Mehrauli
Vasant Kunj (all pockets)
Deer Park area
Sarai Kale Khan
Siddharth Nagar
Ashram
Sunlight Colony-1
Hari Nagar Ashram
Jangpura-B
East of Kailash
Geetanjali Enclave
Navjeevan Vihar
Saket
Chirag Delhi
IGNOU area
Sarvapriya Vihar
GK-2 (Greater Kailash II)
GK-3 (Greater Kailash III)
Alaknanda
DDA Flats, Kalkaji
CR Park
Kailash Nagar
Gandhi Nagar
CWG Village
Patparganj
Okhla
Zakir Nagar
Batla House
Siddharth Enclave
Bharti Nagar
Rabindra Nagar
Why Delhi is Facing Water Supply Cut
A senior DJB official said that the Greater Kailash main supply line is now being linked with a fresh pipeline that has been laid out for the expansion work of the Taimoor Nagar/Maharani Bagh drain. “The GK main line is being connected to a new line, because the Taimoor Nagar drain is under active work. The drain widening is being done as per directions to the Delhi High Court, so that the waterlogging problems in the south east Delhi area can be sorted out,” the official added.
The Delhi High Court, in an order dated May 29, had directed quick construction of the boundary wall of the Taimoor Nagar drain, plus the interconnection of a newly laid 1,500mm water line (GK main) near Khizrabad village, with the existing water line along the Taimoor Nagar drain.
The older line will be taken out from the entry of the drain, which drains into the Yamuna. Officials said this whole exercise may affect water supply from July 6 morning to July 7 evening.
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.