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Home > India > Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

Delhi and NCR experience overcast skies and light rain as western disturbances bring relief from early summer heat. IMD warns of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail in northern states, with temperatures staying below seasonal averages through mid-March.

Delhi NCR Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms as Western Disturbances Cool Northern India
Delhi NCR Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms as Western Disturbances Cool Northern India

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 05:00:34 IST

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Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

The Northern Indian region experiences a major weather pattern change because western disturbances bring essential relief from the summer heat that started early this year.

The residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced their first Sunday of the week with overcast skies and light showers, which would continue until the end of the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the capital experienced different levels of rainfall throughout the day, with Pitampura and Ayanagar receiving the most precipitation.

The current cooling trend will become more powerful because strong winds and thunderstorms are expected to reach their highest point during the middle of the week, which will change how local weather patterns develop throughout the rest of March.

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Meteorological Projections

The IMD has reported that a strong weather system will create overcast conditions, which will persist over the plateau and plains until an unspecified time.

The data shows that surface winds will continue to blow at 20-30 km/h, while they will occasionally reach gusts of 40 km/h during specific weather events. The weather forecast indicates that Monday and Tuesday will experience dry conditions with overcast skies, while Wednesday will bring thunderstorms and light rain.

The trough system currently affects all areas beyond the capital because it spreads through the Western Himalayas, which allows Gulmarg to receive continuous snowfall that functions as natural refrigeration for the northern plains.

Regional Warnings

The weather agency has issued a comprehensive thunderstorm warning that extends through multiple regions of northern and eastern territories.

The weather warning system has declared East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as high-alert areas because of expected squally winds and possible hailstorms, which will last until March 16. The system will generate a second surge, which will affect Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Jaipur divisions by March 19.

The moisture-laden air will cause maximum temperatures to remain below seasonal averages, which will protect against the March heat spikes.

Also Read: Indian Airlines Cancel 279 International Flights Amid Middle East War – Check Out Your Flight Status Inside

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:00 AM IST
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Tags: delhi weatherIMD thunderstorm warningNCR rainwestern disturbances

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Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

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Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

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Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States
Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States
Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States
Delhi Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies And Rains Ahead, IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Northern States

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