Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Severe Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain in 22 States in Next 12 Hours; Check Full List

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across 22 states as there are chances of a change in weather conditions in several parts of the country over the next 12 hours. According to the weather department, people can witness heavy showers, lightning and gusty winds that could affect many regions including parts of north, east, central, and northeast India. The change in weather is due to low-pressure areas developing over the North Bay of Bengal and are expected to bring more rain to eastern and northeastern India. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR may see cloudy weather and hot conditions with a slight chance of rainfall in the coming days.

Heavy Rain in 22 States- Full List

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rain in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, there is also an alert for heavy rain in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal in the coming days.

Residents of northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can also receive heavy rain.

Delhi Weather on 15 July 2026

For Delhi-NCR residents, the real change in hot weather still needs a bit of waiting. The national capital is still dealing with intense heat, though some clouds may cover parts of the sky throughout the week.

There remains only a slight possibility of rain in Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to sit near 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum could hover around 28 degrees Celsius. Hot and cloudy weather is expected to continue in Delhi for a few more days. So people are advised to take proper measures to protect themselves from the summer heat with an umbrella, sunscreens, and more. Try to stay indoors as much as possible.

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