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Home > India News > Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

Delhi weather update: Heavy rain has caused waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, disrupting flight operations and leaving passengers facing delays and travel chaos.

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 21:06 IST

Delhi has witnessed heavy rain on friday which has caused waterlogging and disrupted flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. After this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds could further hit the national capital. 

After a massive downpour, there are several flights arriving at Delhi airport from other cities, including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Port Blair, were delayed due to bad weather. Not only this, there were other issues as well, like water also accumulated at parts of the airport premises, which has made it difficult for passengers to move around.

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Delhi Weather Update: IMD Warns of More Heavy Rain

It is observed that there has been moderate rain, ranging from 50mm to 100mm, in some areas of Delhi. Weather departments have earlier predicted heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds moving at a speed of 40-50 kmph.

Weather departments have even issued an orange alert in the national capital in view of waterlogging in some of the low-lying areas due to heavy rains.

Earlier, IMD issued an orange alert predicting rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the evening between 2.15 pm and 4:15 pm. There was another spell of rain expected to occur between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Delhi Airport Flights Delayed Amid Heavy Rain

The sudden downpour also affected passengers at Delhi airport. Waterlogging was reported at several locations on the airport premises. A passenger, Himanshi, said she had been waiting for around half an hour amid heavy waterlogging while trying to reach the arrival gates.

Another passenger, Prabhash, said he had seen waterlogging at the airport earlier as well. Recalling a similar incident around two years ago, he said airport staff were working to clear the accumulated water.

The weather disruption came as several people stepped out for Janmashtami celebrations. The sudden showers caught many commuters off guard. Roads became waterlogged as rainfall intensified.

Delhi Rainfall: Palam Records 3.4 mm Rain

The IMD reports that the total rainfall for the last three hours in Palam was 3.4 mm from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, and in Najafgarh was 0.5 mm from 8.30 am to 11.30 am. Very few monitoring stations registered any rainfall during these time periods.

The most recent showers came after some isolated rains reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours. No rainfall was registered at Safdarjung and Lodi Road, while some isolated rainfall was seen in Najafgarh and KVK CRPF Campus.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain; Flights Operations May Be Affected; Check Noida, Gurugram Forecast

Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain Possible On Saturday

The IMD forecast for Delhi says that the skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers and even thundershowers and lightning in some isolated areas. The maximum temperature will be 31°C to 33°C on Friday.

The wet spell is likely to continue into Saturday. Light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning are expected at many places from early morning to the forenoon. Another spell could occur during the afternoon and evening.

IMD Advisory For Delhi Commuters

The meteorological department has warned people to check the traffic reports before moving out on their journey. It is advised that people should be careful while moving around the roads which are flooded with water and stay away from power lines and electric cables. The highest temperature recorded in Delhi over the last 24 hours has been between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

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Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

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Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos
Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos
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