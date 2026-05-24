Delhi Weather To Get Better? National Capital Braces For Dust Storm As Temperatures Cross 43°C Across Multiple Parts Of NCR

DELHI WEATHER REPORT: Delhi’s weather is about to shift again. The Meteorological Department just put out a yellow alert, saying a dust storm could sweep through in the next few hours. Strong winds and blowing dust might make it tough to see and could really mess with people’s routines. Weather experts are telling everyone to be careful, stay indoors if you don’t need to head out, and keep safe. If you’re driving, go slow and watch the road. You can already spot signs of the weather turning in parts of the city.

Delhi weather today

Delhi sweltered under the heat on Sunday, hitting a high of 43.6°C, which is way above what’s normal for this time of year, the India Meteorological Department said. Even early in the morning, temperatures were already at 28.4°C, noticeably warmer than usual.

Several spots around Delhi-NCR stayed well above their normal temperatures, too. The Ridge and Ayanagar topped the list, each reaching a scorching 44.6°C. Lodhi Road followed close behind at 43.8°C, with Palam clocking in at 43.7°C, and Safdarjung matching the city average at 43.6°C. Compared to what Delhi typically sees, temperatures were up by anywhere from 2.3°C to 4.8°C. This pretty much confirms that many parts of the city went through a heatwave.

What does the next 10-day forecast say?

The weather department had earlier predicted that heat wave conditions would return in Delhi from Sunday, May 24, after a brief respite on Saturday. According to updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwaves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. The extreme heat gripping several states is in excess of 40°C.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur during the next 6 days, as per IMD’s Daily Weather Report and Forecast Bulletin.

A severe heat wave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana with an orange alert on May 25, 26 and 27 for this area as the heat wave will dominate the weather across most of northwest India over the next week.

Delhi Weather Snapshot

Hottest Day: Wednesday (around 45°C)

Most Pleasant Day: Sunday, May 31

Best Time Outdoors: Early morning or after sunset

Air Quality: Likely to remain poor to very unhealthy during the week

ALSO READ: Delhi NCR Weather Report Today (24 May 2026): Rainfall, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Bring Relief From Heatwave Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram & Ghaziabad