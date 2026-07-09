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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

Delhi Weather Today: IMD has issued a Red Alert for Delhi-NCR as heavy rain triggered waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions across Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. Authorities have advised commuters to avoid affected routes and urged companies to allow work from home where possible.

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters in Delhi, Noida, Gurgram. Photo: ANI
IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters in Delhi, Noida, Gurgram. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 08:00 IST

Delhi Weather: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, dragging a wet spell into the morning in the national capital, and giving residents the badly needed relief from the recent humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a “red Alert” for the capital, pointing to heavy showers over the region for most of the day. The continuous rainfall caused waterlogging in a few areas, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and some other areas. 

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi-NCR 

As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to be seen over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh till July 10. Then a fresh spell of rain is expected to keep going over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, whereas East Rajasthan may witness similar activity on July 9.  

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That ongoing downpour is probably going to give some relief, from all the mounting humidity people have been dealing with in these past days.  

The temperature was around 25.8 degrees Celsius at 2.30 am, and the winds were calm.  



Delhi, Noida, Gurgram Traffic Routes 

The heavy rain also stirred up chaos on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where water-logging caused long jams, and vehicles were crawling.  Even Northeast Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive fresh showers until July 13 which can also make the situation harder for office goers. 



To cut down the congestion, Gurugram Police asked the corporate offices if employees could possibly work from home for the next few days.  

At the same time, officials put out a traffic advisory after a portion of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in, due to the heavy rains. 

Two lanes are closed now, and commuters are requested to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas because it can get really dangerous. 

Also Read: Watch: Mamata Banerjee Loses Cool, Slaps Own Party Worker Amid Kolkata Rally Chaos 

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes
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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

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