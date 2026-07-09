Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ as Heavy Rain Batters; Check Noida, Gurgram Forecast, Traffic Routes

Delhi Weather: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, dragging a wet spell into the morning in the national capital, and giving residents the badly needed relief from the recent humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a “red Alert” for the capital, pointing to heavy showers over the region for most of the day. The continuous rainfall caused waterlogging in a few areas, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and some other areas.

IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi-NCR

As per IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to be seen over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh till July 10. Then a fresh spell of rain is expected to keep going over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, whereas East Rajasthan may witness similar activity on July 9.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rainy morning in the national capital turns the weather pleasant. Visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path areas.#DelhiRains #Monsoon #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DxErYK8eoZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026







That ongoing downpour is probably going to give some relief, from all the mounting humidity people have been dealing with in these past days.

The temperature was around 25.8 degrees Celsius at 2.30 am, and the winds were calm.

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes parts of the National Capital, causing waterlogging in several areas. Visuals from Munirka. pic.twitter.com/wqx2dIvjCp — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026







Delhi, Noida, Gurgram Traffic Routes

The heavy rain also stirred up chaos on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where water-logging caused long jams, and vehicles were crawling. Even Northeast Uttar Pradesh is also likely to receive fresh showers until July 13 which can also make the situation harder for office goers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging in parts of the city following rainfall. Visuals from the New Delhi Railway Station area. pic.twitter.com/sUUkxx7ZU5 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026







To cut down the congestion, Gurugram Police asked the corporate offices if employees could possibly work from home for the next few days.

At the same time, officials put out a traffic advisory after a portion of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur caved in, due to the heavy rains.

Two lanes are closed now, and commuters are requested to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas because it can get really dangerous.

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