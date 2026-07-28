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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a fresh spell of monsoon rain as the IMD issues an orange alert, followed by a yellow alert for Wednesday. Here's why rainfall has intensified and what the weather forecast says for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby areas.

IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain in Delhi. Photo: ANI
IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain in Delhi. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 13:31 IST

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to cloudy skies and light showers on Tuesday, July 28. The weather conditions bring relief from the humid weather that had continued for several days. After just some scattered rain earlier this month, the monsoon now picked up again. Students, Commuters, office goers can again get stuck during their travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for more rain in the next few hours. Weather officials said that the morning showers had moved towards east Delhi and east NCR, so residents of these areas can witness light rainfall. They also expect fresh thunderstorms to form over Haryana later today, and those could bring additional rain along with more thunderstorm activity across Delhi-NCR by evening.

Is Monsoon Coming Back in Delhi

The fresh spell of rain is happening because of a deep depression, you know, that kind of slow moving low-pressure situation that first formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and then later it moved over Odisha and West Bengal.  
This whole setup pulls in moisture laden winds from the sea, then it steers that dampness toward northern India, and that same process is what ends up setting off widespread rainfall in the end. 

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Meanwhile, the weather trough staying close to Delhi keeps forcing warm, humid air to rise. As it goes up it cools down, and rainclouds end up taking shape, so often thunderstorms follow along with it. 
Heavy showers usually move in rain bands, which are narrow areas of intense rainfall. Delhi-NCR’s relatively flat ground helps the rain spread out more evenly, but in the nearby hillier places, the same moist air gets pushed upward, so those areas usually get a lot more rain. 

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next Few Days 

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, with cloudy skies, light  to moderate rain, and possible thunderstorms all through the day.  
In other words daytime temperatures should stay in the 32°C to 35°C range, so that might give a bit of comfort from the recent heat, when the mercury almost reached 38°C.

Rain may lash on Thursday, then go on into the weekend and that could help close a part of the monsoon rainfall deficit for the month.  Weather experts say this ongoing spell, basically shows how a weather system sitting hundreds of kilometres away can still send steady moisture into northern India, causing broad and widespread rainfall across the area. 

Also Read: Chennai Power Cut 28 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside 

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana
Tags: delhi weatherimdmonsoon

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert After Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Noida, Gurgaon, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

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