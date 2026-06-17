Delhi Weather Today June 17 2026: When Will It Rain? IMD Forecasts Wet Spell Till June…

Delhi-NCR residents might get a bit of a breather from the summer heat since the India Meteorological Department, (IMD) says rain and thunderstorm activity will keep going across the region till June 21. The weather office has indicated that on Wednesday, June 17, light rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds are likely, with wind speeds around 20-30 kmph. Gusts may even brush 40 kmph. During the day the city should remain partly cloudy, yet there could be intermittent showers either in the morning or in the afternoon too. This wet spell comes after a short but rather intense spell of rainfall in multiple pockets of the capital on Tuesday, which brought temperatures down noticeably and made the overall conditions feel much better.

Delhi Weather Today June 17, 2026: Current Temperature Of Delhi

The effect of the recent rainfall was pretty clear in Delhi’s temperature, readings. On Tuesday, the highest point landed at 33.3°C, about 5.5 degrees under the seasonal mean, much cooler than Monday at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature slid too, to 25.7°C, instead of 28.2°C the day before that. In the last 24 hours, most of Delhi saw rain with thunderstorms. Also, strong southwesterly winds were moving at 15-20 kmph, with gusts that climbed up to 46 kmph, which sort of explains the fresher, cooler feel. Throughout the city, the bottom temperature sat around 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the top range stayed roughly between 33 and 35°C.

Delhi Weather Today June 17, 2026: When Will It Rain?

Looking ahead, the IMD has suggested that a new western disturbance could be in play over northwest India starting June 18, and this may keep the weather activity there kind of alive. For the next few days, temperatures are expected to creep upward, though the increase should still be rather mild, not overly aggressive or anything. The top values are forecast near 35-37°C on Thursday, around 36-38°C on Friday and then roughly 37-39°C in the stretch between June 20 and 22. Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality seemed to get a little better, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 116 on Tuesday from 151 on Monday, so yes it’s still hanging in the moderate bracket.

Also Read: Watch Video: Petrol Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Ranchi; Investigation Underway, BJP Alleges Larger Conspiracy