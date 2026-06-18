Delhi Weather Today June 18 2026: Temperature Set To Rise For Next Three Days; Rain, Gusty Winds Expected This Week

Delhi Weather Today June 18: Delhi and the wider Delhi-NCR region are expected to witness a mix of rising temperatures, cloudy skies, and intermittent rain activity over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued the latest forecast, stating that the rains and thunderstorms will persist till June 21, thereby bringing some respite from the summer heat periodically. This will be accompanied by strong winds of 30-40 km with gusts of up to 50 km and light rainfall, which will make it advisable for the public to be alert when going out.

Delhi Weather Today June 18: Current Temperature



The current temperature of Delhi is 33°C. The highest temperature predicted is 38°C and lowest is 28°C. Although there were some relief from the hot and humid weather with some rainfall and thunderstorms in recent days, temperatures became noticeably higher on Wednesday when rainfall activity decreased. The city’s temperature at the highest point spiked from 33.3°C on the previous day to 38.1°C in just 24 hours. The low temperatures remained at 23.8°C compared to 25.7°C on Tuesday. The weather observed over the past one day indicated that the daytime temperature experienced almost a rise of 5℃ in majority of areas of Delhi with minimum temperature remaining relatively stable. Southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 10–15 km/h also influenced local weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Today June 18: When Will It Rain?

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy sky with very light/light rain, thunderstorms and occasional lightning Thursday. Temperatures are still forecast to increase over the next three days, although there is still a chance of rain throughout the period. It is expected that the maximum temperatures will be 3-4°C warmer during those times, but there may be some short term fluctuations. The meteorologists forecast a drop in temperature of 2-3°C for a short time before a subsequent increase of the same amount. Meanwhile, the coolness is expected to ease up slowly in the region so that night time temperature will rise up by 2-4°C during next five days, where warm humid conditions gradually dominate the region.

Delhi Weather Today June 18: Forecast For Next Week

The rest of this week will be hot, humid and a few rain showers are expected. However, cloud and thunderstorms may not be out of the picture for a while as temperatures continue to rise. It is important for commuters to keep track of weather warnings, particularly to be ready for strong winds and thunderstorms. The city is in a volatile weather cycle with rain and rising temperatures in the afternoon, and to be prepared for it with an umbrella, a drink of water and not to be exposed to the heat.

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