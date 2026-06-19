Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Warns Of Hot Day, Scattered Rain Likely As Heatwave Conditions Persist Across NCR

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: Delhi NCR is expected to have mixed weather on June 19, 2026, according to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the day being hot and humid, though with a chance of scattered rainfalls. The latest update indicates that very light to light rainfall and thundershowers can be experienced in isolated locations across the region. Heavy surface winds will also blow throughout the city providing only short, intermittent respite from the heat. There will be scattered cloud cover during the day with some changes in cloudiness.

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: Current Temperature

The current temperature of Delhi is 33°C. The highest temperature is predicted to be around 37°C and lowest 27°C. The IMD has said the wind speed in the Delhi-NCR region may vary between 40-50 kmph with gusts of up to 60 kmph in forenoon or during the afternoon. Thunderstorms and these gusty winds could provide welcome relief to some parts of the capital in the interim. But relief is likely to be temporary with hot weather forecast for most places. The prevailing surface wind will be from the west, slowly increasing during the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: Will It Rain Today?

Delhi is expected to have a maximum temperature in the range of 40°C to 42°C, and a minimum temperature of 27°C to 29°C. Despite the rain expected in the region, above normal maximum temperatures are forecast in these readings, making conditions heatwave-like. Humidity is also forecast to be high, thus increasing the discomfort. The IMD has added that the region is expected to experience unstable weather conditions in the coming days with thunderstorm activity and strong winds expected.

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: What About Next Week?

In the future, IMD has forecasted spells of rain along with thunderstorms over Delhi-NCR from June 18 to 21, 2026. A few periods of wet and windy weather are possible but are not likely to result in any substantial alleviation of the heat. While monsoon advancement is also forecast in some areas of northern and central India, heatwave conditions are forecast over several areas. Partly cloudy skies, intermittent light rainfall, and strong winds will dominate the weather pattern in Delhi, making it highly variable throughout the week.

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