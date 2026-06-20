Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Rain And Strong Winds Expected As Monsoon Nears NCR, Check 7-Day Forecast

Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: The southwest monsoon is likely to take its formal turn in Delhi-NCR in the coming days, though this will be a bit delayed, but the weather will be fine in the coming few days. The monsoon has weakened and is not moving fast enough in northern India, according to meteorologists. Consequently, it is now believed that the system will become active again after June 23. There is good news for the national capital, though, even with a delay as temperatures will be kept in check thanks to cloudy skies, light rain and strong winds. Weather officials predict that Delhi will not witness any extreme heat wave conditions in the next seven days, giving much respite from extremely hot summer months that are common in late June.

Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Current Temperature

The current temperature of Delhi is 29°C. The highest temperature predicted is 38°C and lowest 28°C. The monsoon’s advance has been sluggish this month, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Generally by June 20 the monsoon extends through Bihar, Jharkhand and western Uttarakhand through western Uttar Pradesh in a normal year. This year, however, it has only affected parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of the Northeast. Meteorologists note the monsoon moved forward in some areas from June 8 through June 18 but is unlikely to get far any of the next four days. Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are witnessing rainfall activity, which they are now getting classified as “pre-monsoon” instead of the actual onset of the southwest monsoon. The forecasters think that once the atmosphere becomes conducive, the monsoon might return northward after June 23.

Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Rain Expected

The IMD has foretold of partly cloudy sky with light scatters of rain at isolated places in Delhi-NCR for Saturday, June 20. The weather pattern is likely to change after June 20 and strong winds of 40 to 60 kmph are expected to accompany the changing weather pattern during the period of June 20 to 22. Rising temperatures may be temporarily relieved by these gusty winds which will also give relief in outdoor conditions. On Saturday, the temperature will range from 37°C to 39°C and the minimum temperature can hit 24°C to 26°C. While a yellow alert was declared on Friday, there was no significant weather activity as a maximum temperature of 39.1°C and a minimum of 27°C was recorded in the city.

Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Check 7-Day Forecast

Date Day Max Temp Min Temp Forecast June 20, 2026 Saturday 39°C 26°C Partly cloudy, light rain, strong winds June 21, 2026 Sunday 38°C 25°C Cloudy skies with light rain possible June 22, 2026 Monday 38°C 25°C Rain chances continue, winds up to 60 kmph June 23, 2026 Tuesday 37°C 25°C Partly cloudy, isolated showers possible June 24, 2026 Wednesday 37°C 24°C Cloudy weather with brief rain spells June 25, 2026 Thursday 38°C 25°C Humid conditions, light rain likely June 26, 2026 Friday 38°C 25°C Mostly cloudy, pre-monsoon activity continues

In the meantime, rainfall was a recurring theme, and it continues to be a challenge for the monsoon season this year. The country got expected monsoon rainfall of 80.6 mm during June 1 to 18, which was not achieved in the country with 48.5 mm recorded rainfall, thereby resulting in a rainfall deficit of nearly 40 percent across the country. Below average rains have been correlated with El Niño events which may inhibit monsoonal activity in the area. June 27 is the normal date for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi but experts now believe a delay in the monsoon might occur in the capital this year. Despite this, over the next few days the weather will be relatively pleasant, with cloud, isolated rain and strong winds keeping the weather good throughout the region.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 20 2026: IMD Predicts Afternoon Rain As Clouds Continue To Hover Over City; Check 7-Day Forecast