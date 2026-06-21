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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens

Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens

Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: Delhi is likely to see rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday as per IMD, bringing relief from the recent heat and humidity. Temperatures are expected to stay below 40°C with cloudy skies and light showers across the capital.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 08:01 IST

Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will experience rain with thunderstorms and will experience gusty winds on Sunday (June 21), thus relieving the hot and humid conditions on Saturday, during which temperatures in parts of the city exceeded 40°C. Generally cloudy with light rain spells are expected in the weather with thunderstorms and lightning activity over the capital and adjoining NCR areas, according to the weather office.

Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Warning For Sunday

The IMD has issued a strong warning of gusty wind of up to 60 kmph and 40–50 kmph strong surface wind during the afternoon and evening hours. The heavy rainfall and stormy weather will bring temporary relief from the heat stress as cooler and more comfortable conditions will prevail Sunday with maximum temperatures of around 39°C and minimum temperatures of around 28°C, officials said. The city had been seeing hot and humid weather up till Saturday when the maximum temperature reached 40.2°C at Safdarjung and more at some of the observatories.

Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: Current Temperature Of Delhi

The current temperature of Delhi is 31°C. It is mostly sunny now with highest temperature predicted to be 38°C and lowest temperature predicted is 29°C. Cloudy conditions are expected around 12 PM to 1 PM. Temperature will peak around 3 PM. 

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Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: What About Next Week?

Weather officials predict that Delhi could see temperatures in the range of 36°C to 38°C in the coming week with some rains and thunderstorm spells. This will be expected to keep the mercury below 40°C and the pre-monsoon conditions relatively stable. The southwest monsoon’s onset in the capital, however, may be pushed further than its usual date (around June 27) as the weather systems that help it reach the capital are weak. The IMD has also forecast further rain and storm on Monday which will continue the cooling trend, thus providing extended relief from the recent spell of heat.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 21 2026: Rainy Week Ahead As IMD Predicts Showers Across City For Five Days, Check 7-Day Forecast

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Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens
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Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens
Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens
Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens
Delhi Weather Today June 21 2026: IMD Forecast Shows Rain Chances Rising On Sunday As Monsoon Influence Strengthens

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