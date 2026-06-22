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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today June 22: Rain, Thunderstorms To Bring Relief, But When Will Monsoon Reach National Capital?

Delhi Weather Today June 22: Rain, Thunderstorms To Bring Relief, But When Will Monsoon Reach National Capital?

Delhi residents are set to get continued relief from the intense heat as the IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the national capital on Monday. While temperatures are expected to stay below recent highs, weather experts say the ongoing rainfall activity is not linked to the southwest monsoon. Monsoon arrival is likely to be delayed until early July.

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; monsoon arrival may be delayed. Photo: AI
Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; monsoon arrival may be delayed. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 07:58 IST

Delhi’s weather has given some respite from the scorching heat over the last week. The national capital is expected to continue experiencing relief from the intense heat conditions witnessed earlier this month. Forecasts indicate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday, June 22. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky through the day, with chances of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity. The weather department has forecast the maximum temperature to remain between 37°C and 39°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to range from 26°C to 28°C.

Delhi Temperature Yesterday

IMD data showed that Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9°C on Sunday, which was 0.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 28.8°C, standing 0.8 degrees above normal levels.

Relative humidity was recorded at 39 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday, indicating weather conditions that were comparatively less oppressive than those experienced in previous weeks.

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Delhi Temperature Today June 22

For Monday, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning along with light rainfall in isolated parts of Delhi-NCR.

During thunderstorm activity, strong surface winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are expected, while gusts may touch up to 60 kmph in certain locations.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious while travelling and avoid sheltering under trees during storm conditions. Despite humid weather conditions, the prevailing weather system is expected to prevent a sharp rise in daytime temperatures.

When Will Monsoon Arrive In Delhi?

Weather experts said on Saturday that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi later than usual this year. Instead of the typical onset date of June 27, the monsoon may arrive only in early July. Experts clarified that the recent rainfall and thunderstorm activity in Delhi, along with the weather expected over the coming days, is not linked to the southwest monsoon. They stated that these conditions are being driven by western disturbances affecting the region.

The delayed arrival has been attributed to the slow advancement of the monsoon system, which has not yet covered several parts of the country, including Mumbai, where monsoon conditions usually arrive by June 8.

Why Monsoon Progress Has Slowed This Year

According to Hindustan Times, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, explained the factors behind the delayed monsoon movement.

“For the monsoon to progress, there should be a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal, to pull the monsoon from the Arabian Sea. This push and pull system is almost absent this year, which means there is no triggering mechanism for the monsoon,” he said.

CM Rekha Gupta Directs Officials on Waterlogging Preparedness

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday warned officials against any lapse in handling waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon season. Chairing a meeting of the apex committee of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department to review monsoon and flood preparedness measures, Gupta instructed authorities to appoint a nodal officer for every identified waterlogging hotspot across Delhi. She also directed departments to ensure clearly defined responsibilities and accountability mechanisms.

“If waterlogging occurs in any area, the concerned officer will be held accountable. All departments should keep their teams on alert and remain prepared to deal with any emergency during the monsoon,” Gupta said, according to PTI.

Also Read: Weather Tomorrow June 22 Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Assam-Meghalaya, Dust Storm In Rajasthan- Check Forecasts For Major Indian Cities

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Delhi Weather Today June 22: Rain, Thunderstorms To Bring Relief, But When Will Monsoon Reach National Capital?
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Delhi Weather Today June 22: Rain, Thunderstorms To Bring Relief, But When Will Monsoon Reach National Capital?
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