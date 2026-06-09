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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Delhi residents witnessed cloudy skies and gusty winds, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat. The IMD has forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi-NCR between June 25 and June 30.

DELHI WEATHER TODAY (IMAGE: X/AI)
DELHI WEATHER TODAY (IMAGE: X/AI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 18:38 IST

DELHI WEATHER TODAY: Delhi residents got a slight relief from the heat as the weather got windy and clouds surfaced in the grey skies. However, the national capital saw only a slight drop in temperatures before sunset.  The IMD is expecting the southwest monsoon to enter Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) from June 25 to June 30. The rains are likely to fall in the same window in some adjoining cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, three days late this year. After heading towards Delhi, it is expected to extend towards Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

When will monsoon arrive in Delhi? 

Delhi is expected to get some isolated thunderstorms, gusty winds and pre-monsoon showers before the onset of monsoons, though these would provide brief respite from the scorching heat. But these weather events should not be confused with the start of the southwest monsoon.

Weather experts warn that the advancement of the monsoon will rely on a number of atmospheric conditions, such as wind and rains over central India. Therefore, the actual arrival date may vary by a few days. Delhi residents are likely to get rain in the final week of June for the time being.

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Check 10-day forecast here

Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here

The week is expected to be very hot on 9 and 10 June, with a potential of reaching 42-44°C, but some relief is expected on 11 June. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region from the date, with light rain in the region, with thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi and NCR. Winds may rise up to 40-50 kmph with gusts up to 60 kmph.

ALSO READ: Kerala Heavy Rainfall Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Intense Showers Across Several Districts on June 8, 2026 | Check Weather Update

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Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here
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Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here
Delhi Weather Today [ June 9, 2026 ]: National Capital Gets Slight Relief But When Will Monsoon Arrive? Check 10-Day Forecast Here

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