Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Weather Today: Weather Conditions Turn Foggy as National Capital Goes Into Voting

As Delhi voters prepare to head to the polls today, they will likely face light rainfall and foggy conditions, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to impact visibility and travel conditions as residents cast their votes.

As Delhi voters prepare to head to the polls today, they will likely face light rainfall and foggy conditions, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather is expected to impact visibility and travel conditions as residents cast their votes.

IMD Predicts Rain and Cooler Temperatures

According to the IMD, the city will experience cloudy skies and intermittent light showers, which will contribute to a drop in temperature. These weather conditions are expected to persist until February 7, when a fresh western disturbance is anticipated.

Residents can expect temperatures to range between 9 to 25 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the unseasonably warm temperatures recorded in January. The maximum temperature for today is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 12.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are high due to the rainfall, with IMD reporting a 95% humidity level.

Air Quality Deteriorates in the Capital

Despite the rain, air quality in Delhi has worsened since February 4. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with different areas recording high pollution levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board:

  • Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 336.
  • Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 328.
  • Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 260.

Just two days ago, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR lifted Stage-3 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which were implemented to control pollution levels in the region.

Impact of Weather on Voter Turnout

The rainfall could pose challenges for voters, potentially affecting turnout and making travel difficult. However, polling will proceed as scheduled from 7 AM to 6 PM across all 70 constituencies.

Voter Demographics and Polling Stations

Delhi has a total of 1.56 crore eligible voters, including:

  • 83.76 lakh men
  • 72.36 lakh women
  • 1,267 individuals from the third gender

There are 13,766 polling stations spread across 19 city centers where voters will cast their ballots. The fate of 699 candidates will be determined by the end of the day as the city participates in this crucial democratic exercise.

Even as the weather conditions become unpredictable, the authorities are all set to facilitate a smooth voting process in order to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

