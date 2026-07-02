Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

Delhi Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, after the monsoon reached the region with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The weather department said that some sections of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby localities could see very intense downpours along with gusty winds, and it advised everyone to remain indoors unless it is absolutely needed, and to keep following the latest weather advisories. Also, as per IMD’s nowcast for the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, “moderate thunderstorm/ lightning/ squally winds (60-80 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph) accompanied with light to moderate rain was very likely at most places and moderate rain at many places over Delhi.”

Red Alert for Heavy Rain, Monsoon Arrived in Delhi?

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions. The weather department has also forecast Thursday’s maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from heat. (Visuals from Chanakyapuri) pic.twitter.com/bFRszu9ABF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026







Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from heat. (Visuals from Jantar Mantar) pic.twitter.com/wr2Cnvxy9T — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026







Monsoon to Cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana Soon

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat’s west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from heat. (Visuals from Mahatma Gandhi Marg) pic.twitter.com/lZCkT3MKkZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026







He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

In Chandigarh, IMD Director Surinder Paul confirmed that the monsoon has already reached parts of Punjab and Haryana, with rainfall reported from several districts. He said the system will progress further and is likely to cover the remaining regions within the next two to three days, bringing widespread showers and relief from heat and humidity.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow in Palghar? IMD Issues Red Alert