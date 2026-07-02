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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

Delhi-NCR is under a red alert after the IMD warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds as the monsoon reached the region. The weather department has forecast intense rainfall across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, while the monsoon is expected to advance further into Punjab, Haryana and other parts of North India.

Relief for Delhites After Showers In Delhi-NCR. Photo: ANI
Relief for Delhites After Showers In Delhi-NCR. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 08:29 IST

Delhi Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, after the monsoon reached the region with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The weather department said that some sections of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby localities could see very intense downpours along with gusty winds, and it advised everyone to remain indoors unless it is absolutely needed, and to keep following the latest weather advisories. Also, as per IMD’s nowcast for the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, “moderate thunderstorm/ lightning/ squally winds (60-80 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph) accompanied with light to moderate rain was very likely at most places and moderate rain at many places over Delhi.”

Red Alert for Heavy Rain, Monsoon Arrived in Delhi? 

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature between 33°C and 34.8°C on Wednesday, marking a significant drop from earlier heatwave conditions. The weather department has also forecast Thursday’s maximum temperature to remain in the range of 32°C to 34°C, along with light rain and gusty winds.

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Meanwhile, IMD officials said the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of western and central India due to expected heavy rainfall.



Monsoon to Cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana Soon 

Senior IMD scientist Naresh Yadav said the monsoon will soon cover additional areas including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Gujarat’s west coast. He warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over the Konkan region, Goa and South Gujarat in the next four to five days, adding that a red alert has been issued for these areas.



He further stated that very heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha and central India.

In Chandigarh, IMD Director Surinder Paul confirmed that the monsoon has already reached parts of Punjab and Haryana, with rainfall reported from several districts. He said the system will progress further and is likely to cover the remaining regions within the next two to three days, bringing widespread showers and relief from heat and humidity.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update: Will Schools and Colleges Remain Closed Tomorrow in Palghar? IMD Issues Red Alert 

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Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains
Tags: Delhi NCR Weatherdelhi weathergurgaon weatherHeavy RainimdmonsoonNoida weatherweather newsweather update

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Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

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Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains
Delhi Weather Update 2 July: Relief for Delhiites After Showers In Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains
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