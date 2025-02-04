Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Weather Update: Cloudy Skies And Moderate Winds Mark February 4, 2025

Delhi’s weather remains unpredictable with rain, smog, and temperature fluctuations. IMD forecasts foggy mornings and misty nights for the next 7 days.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Weather Update: Cloudy Skies And Moderate Winds Mark February 4, 2025


Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on February 4, 2025, with the temperature recorded at 21.2°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day’s temperature is expected to fluctuate between 15.05°C and 23.78°C. The humidity stands at 31%, accompanied by moderate winds blowing at 31 km/h.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The sunrise was at 7:07 AM, and the city will experience daylight until 6:02 PM. The sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities. However, residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden weather shifts.

Weather Forecast for February 5, 2025

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Delhi’s minimum temperature is expected to drop slightly to 14.96°C, while the maximum may rise to 24.65°C. The humidity levels will decrease to 20%, making the weather feel drier than today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the capital continues to experience fluctuating temperatures, it’s best to stay updated with IMD forecasts and plan your day accordingly. While the skies remain cloudy, enjoy the pleasant breeze and, if you’re stepping out, don’t forget to carry sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun.

4-Day Weather Forecast for Delhi

According to IMD, Delhi’s weather is set to fluctuate over the next week, bringing varied temperatures, fog, smog, and light rain.

  • February 6: Max 23-25°C, Min 8-10°C. Shallow fog in the morning, misty night.
  • February 7: Max 24-26°C, Min 8-10°C. Clear sky with night mist.
  • February 8: Max 23-25°C, Min 8-10°C. Partly cloudy with fog in the morning.
  • February 9: Max 24-26°C, Min 10-12°C. Morning fog, partly cloudy sky, mist at night.

Rain & Smog to Impact Delhi’s Weather

Delhi’s winter is taking unpredictable turns, with alternating warm and cold days. The IMD has predicted light rain or drizzle for the next two days, especially in Noida, where early Tuesday showers were reported. Thunderstorms, mist, and smog may further reduce visibility at night, affecting commuters.

Why is Delhi’s Weather Changing?

Meteorologists attribute this shift to an active weather disturbance, leading to cloud cover and rainfall fluctuations.

Weather in Other Cities (February 4, 2025)

  • Mumbai: 25.5°C, Broken clouds
  • Kolkata: 25.12°C, Clear sky
  • Chennai: 26.5°C, Scattered clouds
  • Bengaluru: 27.95°C, Broken clouds
  • Hyderabad: 29.64°C, Overcast clouds
  • Ahmedabad: 26.69°C, Clear sky

Residents are advised to monitor IMD updates for any sudden weather shifts in Delhi and other major cities.

Filed under

delhi weather

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Invites Modi For White House Meeting To Discuss Trade, Security, And Immigration

Trump Invites Modi For White House Meeting To Discuss Trade, Security, And Immigration

Donald Trump Temporarily Halts Tariffs On Canada And Mexico After Last-Minute Border Deals

Donald Trump Temporarily Halts Tariffs On Canada And Mexico After Last-Minute Border Deals

Delhi Assembly Elections On Feb 5: What’s Open, What’s Closed? Complete Guide

Delhi Assembly Elections On Feb 5: What’s Open, What’s Closed? Complete Guide

WATCH: Basant Panchami Celebrated At Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

WATCH: Basant Panchami Celebrated At Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

ANIIDCO: Environmental Management Plans For Nicobar Project Estimated To Cost ₹9,000 Crore

ANIIDCO: Environmental Management Plans For Nicobar Project Estimated To Cost ₹9,000 Crore

Entertainment

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Udit Narayan Kissing Scandal: Old clips Of ‘Kissing’ Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal Resurfaces

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Meteor Garden Star, Dies At 48; Here’s What Happened

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox