Delhi Weather Update: Cloudy Skies And Moderate Winds Mark February 4, 2025

Delhi’s weather remains unpredictable with rain, smog, and temperature fluctuations. IMD forecasts foggy mornings and misty nights for the next 7 days.

Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on February 4, 2025, with the temperature recorded at 21.2°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day’s temperature is expected to fluctuate between 15.05°C and 23.78°C. The humidity stands at 31%, accompanied by moderate winds blowing at 31 km/h.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The sunrise was at 7:07 AM, and the city will experience daylight until 6:02 PM. The sky is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, making it a comfortable day for outdoor activities. However, residents are advised to stay prepared for sudden weather shifts.

Weather Forecast for February 5, 2025

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Delhi’s minimum temperature is expected to drop slightly to 14.96°C, while the maximum may rise to 24.65°C. The humidity levels will decrease to 20%, making the weather feel drier than today.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the capital continues to experience fluctuating temperatures, it’s best to stay updated with IMD forecasts and plan your day accordingly. While the skies remain cloudy, enjoy the pleasant breeze and, if you’re stepping out, don’t forget to carry sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun.

4-Day Weather Forecast for Delhi

According to IMD, Delhi’s weather is set to fluctuate over the next week, bringing varied temperatures, fog, smog, and light rain.

February 6: Max 23-25°C , Min 8-10°C . Shallow fog in the morning, misty night.

Max , Min . Shallow fog in the morning, misty night. February 7: Max 24-26°C , Min 8-10°C . Clear sky with night mist.

Max , Min . Clear sky with night mist. February 8: Max 23-25°C , Min 8-10°C . Partly cloudy with fog in the morning.

Max , Min . Partly cloudy with fog in the morning. February 9: Max 24-26°C, Min 10-12°C. Morning fog, partly cloudy sky, mist at night.

Rain & Smog to Impact Delhi’s Weather

Delhi’s winter is taking unpredictable turns, with alternating warm and cold days. The IMD has predicted light rain or drizzle for the next two days, especially in Noida, where early Tuesday showers were reported. Thunderstorms, mist, and smog may further reduce visibility at night, affecting commuters.

Why is Delhi’s Weather Changing?

Meteorologists attribute this shift to an active weather disturbance, leading to cloud cover and rainfall fluctuations.

Weather in Other Cities (February 4, 2025)

Mumbai: 25.5°C , Broken clouds

, Broken clouds Kolkata: 25.12°C , Clear sky

, Clear sky Chennai: 26.5°C , Scattered clouds

, Scattered clouds Bengaluru: 27.95°C , Broken clouds

, Broken clouds Hyderabad: 29.64°C , Overcast clouds

, Overcast clouds Ahmedabad: 26.69°C, Clear sky

Residents are advised to monitor IMD updates for any sudden weather shifts in Delhi and other major cities.