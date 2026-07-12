Delhi Weather Update: Expect Hot Days, Humid Nights as IMD Maintains ‘No Warning’ Status For This Week

Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) can expect a mix of sunshine, cloudy skies, and isolated light showers over the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places during the week. However, no heavy rainfall is expected, and the department has maintained a “no warning” status for the entire week.

While brief spells of rain may offer temporary relief, they are unlikely to bring down temperatures significantly. Instead, the combination of rising temperatures and high humidity is expected to make weather conditions feel more uncomfortable.

Delhi Weather Update Today: Hot, Humid, and Partly Cloudy

On Sunday (July 12), Delhi-NCR is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with bright sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 38°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27°C.

Rain is not expected during the early hours of the day, with dry weather likely to continue until around 6 a.m. As the day progresses, intermittent cloud cover may develop, but no significant rainfall is forecast.

Humidity levels are expected to remain high at around 71%, adding to the discomfort despite the absence of extreme heat. Winds are likely to blow at a speed of around 11 kmph, offering only limited relief. The weather has remained largely clear since morning, although skies are expected to stay partly overcast later in the day.

Weather Outlook for the Week

The overall weather pattern is expected to remain largely unchanged through the week. On Monday (July 13), the maximum temperature is forecast to remain around 38°C, with the minimum temperature rising to 29°C. Partly cloudy skies are likely to prevail, while humidity is expected to range between 80% in the morning and 65% by evening.

Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday (July 14), with daytime temperatures hovering around 38°C and minimum temperatures remaining close to 29°C. Humidity levels are also expected to stay elevated throughout the day.

From July 15 to July 16, skies are likely to remain generally cloudy, with isolated light rain or thunderstorms possible in some areas. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to remain steady, with maximum temperatures around 38°C and minimum temperatures near 29°C.

The IMD has not issued any weather warnings for these days, indicating that no major weather-related disruptions are expected across Delhi-NCR during the week.