Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Weather Update: Fog Coated Morning With 9 Degrees Celsius

Delhi woke up to a cold and hazy Sunday morning, with temperatures continuing to dip as cold waves intensified across the city.

Delhi Weather Update: Fog Coated Morning With 9 Degrees Celsius

Delhi woke up to a cold and hazy Sunday morning, with temperatures continuing to dip as cold waves intensified across the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 17°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience very dense fog throughout the day, with the relative humidity hovering at 56%.

The dense fog blanketed several parts of the capital, reducing visibility and adding to the chill in the air. For those without shelter, government-run night shelters provided much-needed respite. These shelters offered essential amenities such as blankets, beds, and meals to those seeking refuge from the biting cold. However, individuals were required to present their Aadhaar cards before being allowed entry into the shelters.

Also Read: IndiGo Flight Delays For 16 Hours, Lead To Passenger Outrage at Mumbai Airport

Filed under

9 Degree delhi weather

Advertisement

Also Read

Tension Escalates Between Taliban And Pakistan Amid Violent Clash Along Border

Tension Escalates Between Taliban And Pakistan Amid Violent Clash Along Border

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What...

President Biden Expresses Regret Over Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race

President Biden Expresses Regret Over Dropping Out of 2024 Presidential Race

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life Of Youth Pastor In Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Tragic Shark Attack Claims Life Of Youth Pastor In Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

Entertainment

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What The Actor Claims

Tit for Tat? Justin Baldoni’s Explosive Countersuit Against Blake Lively Will Shock Everyone- Here’s What

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Canadian Supermodel Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 In Suspected Gas Leak Incident

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox