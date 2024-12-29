Delhi Weather Update: Fog Coated Morning With 9 Degrees Celsius

Delhi woke up to a cold and hazy Sunday morning, with temperatures continuing to dip as cold waves intensified across the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 17°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience very dense fog throughout the day, with the relative humidity hovering at 56%.

The dense fog blanketed several parts of the capital, reducing visibility and adding to the chill in the air. For those without shelter, government-run night shelters provided much-needed respite. These shelters offered essential amenities such as blankets, beds, and meals to those seeking refuge from the biting cold. However, individuals were required to present their Aadhaar cards before being allowed entry into the shelters.

