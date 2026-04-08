Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Unsettled weather conditions are likely to dominate in Delhi and the entire NCR region on April 8 with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert regarding the day. The most recent projection says that people will experience overcast skies and light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The abrupt change of weather follows the rain on some of the capital a day before, which caused a temporary relief of the increasing temperatures.

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Check Full Weather Report

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): The weather pattern has been reported to be dynamic during the day, and it is probable that one or two rain or thunderstorm bouts will occur in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other regions. There will also be strong winds, lightning and cloudy weather and this will make the day in the region a stormy one. The alert acts as a warning to the residents to be careful of weather changes and disruptions that may occur at any time. Meteorologists cite an active western disturbance in northwest India to this sudden burst of rain that was experienced in April. This system causes moisture and cloud development and instability within the atmosphere resulting in rainfall and thunderstorms.

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Will It Rain Today?

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Coupled with the showers, the temperatures will drop a notch, with the highest point being around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius , and the lowest close to 20 degrees Celsius, which is a short reprieve from the early summer heat. Based on this, the IMD has forecasted that the same partly cloudy conditions can be experienced on April 9, with possible occasional rain. Nevertheless, the weather is likely to become better starting April 10 as the weather clears up gradually and the temperatures start increasing again, to an approximate of 33 to 34 Celsius. Until that time, the people in the whole of Delhi-NCR will be subjected to fluctuating weather conditions characterized by clouds, rain and at times thunderstorms.

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