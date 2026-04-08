LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league asim munir ceasefire iran us donald trump ipl kanye west Bollywood at World Cup akhilesh yadav Abu Azrael defence-minister Assam Assembly Election 2026 Bishnupur attack indian premier league
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): The IMD has forecasted that the same partly cloudy conditions can be experienced on April 9, with possible occasional rain. Nevertheless, the weather is likely to become better starting April 10

Delhi Weather Today (April 8) (Image Credit: ANI)
Delhi Weather Today (April 8) (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 8, 2026 09:12:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Unsettled weather conditions are likely to dominate in Delhi and the entire NCR region on April 8 with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert regarding the day. The most recent projection says that people will experience overcast skies and light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The abrupt change of weather follows the rain on some of the capital a day before, which caused a temporary relief of the increasing temperatures.

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Check Full Weather Report

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): The weather pattern has been reported to be dynamic during the day, and it is probable that one or two rain or thunderstorm bouts will occur in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other regions. There will also be strong winds, lightning and cloudy weather and this will make the day in the region a stormy one. The alert acts as a warning to the residents to be careful of weather changes and disruptions that may occur at any time. Meteorologists cite an active western disturbance in northwest India to this sudden burst of rain that was experienced in April. This system causes moisture and cloud development and instability within the atmosphere resulting in rainfall and thunderstorms. 

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Will It Rain Today?

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Coupled with the showers, the temperatures will drop a notch, with the highest point being around 30 to 31 degrees Celsius , and the lowest close to 20 degrees Celsius, which is a short reprieve from the early summer heat. Based on this, the IMD has forecasted that the same partly cloudy conditions can be experienced on April 9, with possible occasional rain. Nevertheless, the weather is likely to become better starting April 10 as the weather clears up gradually and the temperatures start increasing again, to an approximate of 33 to 34 Celsius. Until that time, the people in the whole of Delhi-NCR will be subjected to fluctuating weather conditions characterized by clouds, rain and at times thunderstorms.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘A Woman Cannot Be Treated As ‘Untouchable’ for 3 Days’: Justice Nagarathna Questions Menstrual Restrictions In Sabarimala Entry Case

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 8 april ka mausamaaj ka mausamaaj ka weatheris it going to rain today delhika mausammausam vibhagtoday mausamweather updateweather update delhi april 8weather update today april 8Weather Update Today delhi

RELATED News

Dr Anurag Mehrotra’s Swasth Suraksha Yatra and Siddh Hospital’s Hospital on Wheels Take the Fight Against Non‑Communicable Diseases to India’s Doorstep

Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Accused Sarabjit Singh Says He Is ‘Mentally Unwell’, Court Remands To Eight Days Of Police Custody

Massive Youth Turnout at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Mumbai’s Bhajan Jamming Concert, Blending Culture with Spiritual Vibes

Delhi Horror: 22-Year-Old Son Kills Father, Uncle After Drunken Fight In Dwarka Home, Arrested By Police

Gurugram Shocker: 65-Year-Old Caretaker Slits Farmhouse Owner’s Throat With Sickle, Arrested In Delhi; Police Reveal Chilling Details And Motive

LATEST NEWS

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan Trolled For Dressing Room Speech After Rawalpindiz’s Fourth Straight Loss

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Are Mojtaba Khamenei And Iran’s President On The Same Page About Ceasefire? Supreme Leader’s ‘Not The End Of War’ Remark Raises Questions

RR vs MI IPL 2026: ‘Fascinating to See a 16-Year-Old Boy Play Like That’ — Hardik Pandya Lavishes Praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | WATCH

Shehbaz Sharif Humiliates Himself Again: Draft Line In X Post Raises Questions – Did Donald Trump Tell Pakistan PM What To Write?

Is Strait Of Hormuz Reopening Today? Iran’s 10-Point Proposal Provides Major Update After US Ceasefire, ‘Will Open, But…’

Iran-US Ceasefire: What Donald Trump And Iran Said After Agreeing to 14-Day Truce – Read Full Statements

Horoscope Today 8 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

US-Iran Ceasefire DECLARED: Trump Pauses War Hours Before Deadline After Explosive Warning and Deadly Threats, Israel Also Agrees

Pakistan Calls For Emergency Ceasefire Between US and Iran as Trump Warns Of Massive Destruction If Deadline Missed

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here
Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here
Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here
Delhi Weather Forecast Today (April 8): Cloudy Skies, Rain Expected As IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Prediction Here

QUICK LINKS