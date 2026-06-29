Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR by July 4, bringing much-needed relief to residents after days of extreme heat and heavy humidity. Over the next five to six days, the weather is favourable for the monsoon to move farther into northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The delayed arrival of the monsoon has resulted in an extended spell of hot and humid weather in the national capital. Delhi saw one of its warmest mornings in over two years on Monday, with temperatures staying far above average.

The combination of surging temperatures and high moisture levels has significantly increased discomfort across the city. According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh by around July 4, the only condition is that the atmospheric conditions continue to remain favourable. Private weather forecaster Skymet has also projected a similar timeline for the monsoon’s arrival in the national capital.

Rain Likely Before Monsoon Arrival

Before the complete arrival of the monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, which are going to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. These pre-monsoon showers are likely to bring a gradual drop in daytime temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius, which will offer Delhiites temporary relief from the intense heat.

IMD advises residents to stay alert

The met department has advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, as strong winds may disrupt traffic, damage weak structures and cause temporary power outages in isolated areas. Waterlogging in low-lying areas is also possible once monsoon rains intensify.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Heatwave to Thunderstorms Over Next 7 Days

Heatwave Persists on June 29

Delhi is expected to remain under heatwave conditions on June 29, with maximum temperatures likely between 40°C and 42°C. However, the day may end with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, offering brief relief in some areas.

Hot and Unstable Weather on June 30

On June 30, the capital will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures ranging from 39°C to 41°C. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely toward evening.

Gradual Relief Begins July 1

From July 1, a slight drop in temperatures is expected as conditions turn generally cloudy. The forecast indicates light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Monsoon Activity Strengthens on July 2

Weather activity is likely to intensify on July 2, with light to moderate rain at several places. The day may also bring thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds, leading to noticeable cooling.

Pleasant Conditions Return July 3–4

Between July 3 and July 4, Delhi is expected to see generally cloudy skies with intermittent light rain and thunderstorms. Day temperatures are likely to settle in the low to mid-30s, offering relief from recent heat.

Weekend Outlook: July 5

The week is likely to end on a relatively pleasant note, with cloudy skies and spells of light rain or thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable compared to earlier in the week.

Delhi-NCR weather today

The most recent weather forecast indicates that Delhi-NCR will have a very warm morning with severe heatwave conditions. The lowest temperature is anticipated to settle around 31°C, while the maximum temperature is probably going to be between 42°C and 45°C.