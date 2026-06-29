Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji Kannada actor Afghanistan news DTE Kerala Polytechnic admission Chetan Chaudhary 8th pay commission CBSE Class 10 language policy Bijender Gupta Samastipur Bihar Argentina vs Cape Verde ac blast Kangana Ranaut Ayodhya Ram Temple afghanistan anushka sharma Fayyaz Premji
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

Delhi Weather Latest Update: The National Capital is set for a major shift in conditions over the next seven days, moving from intense heatwave conditions to monsoon-driven relief with spells of rain, thunderstorms, and a gradual drop in temperatures.

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 16:37 IST

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR by July 4, bringing much-needed relief to residents after days of extreme heat and heavy humidity. Over the next five to six days, the weather is favourable for the monsoon to move farther into northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
The delayed arrival of the monsoon has resulted in an extended spell of hot and humid weather in the national capital. Delhi saw one of its warmest mornings in over two years on Monday, with temperatures staying far above average.
 
The combination of surging temperatures and high moisture levels has significantly increased discomfort across the city. According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh by around July 4, the only condition is that the atmospheric conditions continue to remain favourable. Private weather forecaster Skymet has also projected a similar timeline for the monsoon’s arrival in the national capital.
 

Rain Likely Before Monsoon Arrival 

Before the complete arrival of the monsoon, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, which are going to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. These pre-monsoon showers are likely to bring a gradual drop in daytime temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius, which will offer Delhiites temporary relief from the intense heat.
 

IMD advises residents to stay alert 

The met department has advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorm activity, as strong winds may disrupt traffic, damage weak structures and cause temporary power outages in isolated areas. Waterlogging in low-lying areas is also possible once monsoon rains intensify.
 

Delhi Weather Forecast: Heatwave to Thunderstorms Over Next 7 Days

 

Heatwave Persists on June 29

Delhi is expected to remain under heatwave conditions on June 29, with maximum temperatures likely between 40°C and 42°C. However, the day may end with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, offering brief relief in some areas.
 

Hot and Unstable Weather on June 30

On June 30, the capital will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with temperatures ranging from 39°C to 41°C. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely toward evening.
 

Gradual Relief Begins July 1

From July 1, a slight drop in temperatures is expected as conditions turn generally cloudy. The forecast indicates light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
 

Monsoon Activity Strengthens on July 2

Weather activity is likely to intensify on July 2, with light to moderate rain at several places. The day may also bring thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds, leading to noticeable cooling.
 

Pleasant Conditions Return July 3–4

Between July 3 and July 4, Delhi is expected to see generally cloudy skies with intermittent light rain and thunderstorms. Day temperatures are likely to settle in the low to mid-30s, offering relief from recent heat.
 

Weekend Outlook: July 5

The week is likely to end on a relatively pleasant note, with cloudy skies and spells of light rain or thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures are expected to remain comfortable compared to earlier in the week.
 

Delhi-NCR weather today 

The most recent weather forecast indicates that Delhi-NCR will have a very warm morning with severe heatwave conditions. The lowest temperature is anticipated to settle around 31°C, while the maximum temperature is probably going to be between 42°C and 45°C.
 
The IMD has forecast isolated thunderstorms and light rain later in the day, which may offer momentary respite from the intense heat, even if the day is still likely to be generally bright and hazy.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast
Tags: delhi rainDelhi weather todaydelhi weather update

RELATED News

Khamenei Funeral: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita To Represent India in Iran

Indian Author Refuses To Share Meal With Pakistani Man At Airport, Cites This Reason

Ram Temple Donation Theft: Ayodhya Bar Association Warns Lawyers, To Impose Rs 5 Lakh Penalty For Representing Accused

Why Did Siya Goyal Take Rs 1 Crore From Ketan Agarwal Before Their Wedding? Police Reveal Chilling Details

Pune Nasrapur Case: 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl

LATEST NEWS

LA Olympics 2028 Cricket Qualification Explained: IOC Approves Pathway as Cricket Returns to Olympic Games After 128 Years

How to Choose the Right Life Insurance Company in India?

Rashmika Mandanna To Play Villain Opposite Allu Arjun In Atlee’s ‘Raaka’? Reports Reveal Major Twist

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

“Cannot Leave Sanju Samson”: Ryan Ten Doeschate Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Wait More For T20I Debut

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

What Is Track II Diplomacy? Why India Has Distanced Itself From Security Conference In Colombo

‘Play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Against England’: Former India Legend, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teenage Prodigy’s Debut

Kannada Actor Krishi Thapanda Breaks Silence After Friend Vaishak’s Death: ‘Please Let Us Grieve in Peace’

Watch: Flash Floods Hit Assam, Arunachal; Over 22,000 Affected, BRO Restores Crucial Road

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast
Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast
Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast
Delhi Weather Update: From Scorching Heat to Monsoon Relief, Here’s Next 7 Days Forecast

QUICK LINKS