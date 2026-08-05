Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Showers Bring Relief From Heat Today; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi NCR residents woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning as they witnessed the much-needed relief from days of hot and uncomfortable weather. The sudden showers in the national capital have cooled the city and offered a break from the rising temperatures.

But that is not the end of the rainfall in India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, several regions of India will witness heavy rainfall during the week ahead, with the department monitoring the situation in Delhi and others.

The weather department is closely monitoring the situation in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Telangana with changing weather patterns.

Delhi Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Certain areas of the Delhi-NCR region have experienced rainfall in the light to moderate range since Tuesday morning, which has provided much-needed respite from the humid conditions. Areas that have experienced such rainfall include Ayanagar, which saw up to 50 mm of rainfall.

Such favourable weather conditions will continue in the national capital for a few more days till Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the region on Wednesday.

Delhi’s Air Quality Improved

Delhi has also seen an improvement in its air quality. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index has been in the satisfactory category for four days this month. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p.m. was 64.

Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Several States

Apart from Delhi, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected till Friday in at least 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow. Besides rainfall, several areas will see strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour and lightning activities too.

Similarly, heavy showers will also hit India’s eastern and northeastern regions in the coming days. Regions of Assam and Meghalaya that have witnessed flooding-like conditions will witness heavy rainfall, as rainfall in some areas would cross 21 cm on August 5.

Such rainfall is also expected in northeastern regions of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh from August 5 till August 10.

Rain Threat Continues in Eastern and Southern Regions

Heavy showers have been predicted in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands by IMD.

Heavy showers are also expected in Jharkhand from August 5 to 8 and 10, and also in Bihar on August 5 and 6. Other southern regions like Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka will witness heavy rainfall in the next three days.