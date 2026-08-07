Delhi Weather Update: Rain Trouble Isn’t Over Yet as IMD Issues Red Alert in Parts of City

Delhi people witnessed another spell of rain on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued multiple weather alerts across the national capital. The IMD issued a red alert for southeast Delhi around 9:15 am. An orange alert was issued for southwest Delhi and the central parts of the city. A yellow alert remained in place for northern Delhi. The alerts were issued amid the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the weather department, “Thunderstorm/ Lightning with Heavy Rain very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi.”

The weather agency also warned of moderate rain in several parts of the city. Light thunderstorms were also likely over central, northeast, northwest and north Delhi.

#WATCH | Heavy rain continues in Delhi NCR. Visuals from Central Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Mrnwt3lqMf — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026

Delhi Weather Update: Chattarpur Records Highest Rainfall

Several places got light showers on Thursday night and Friday morning. From 11:30 pm on Thursday night till 8:30 am on Friday morning, Chattarpur got 3.5 mm rainfall. The main weather station of Delhi, Safdarjung, recorded 3.4 mm. Palam got 2.3 mm rainfall, while Naraina witnessed 2 mm rainfall. Mayur Vihar and Janakpuri had 0.5 mm rainfall each.

The IMD has predicted rainfall on the weekend as well. Multiple showers of very light to light rainfall are likely on Saturday, while rainfall is also likely on Sunday.

Delhi Weather Today: Temperature Drops

Apart from rainfall, the city has seen a drop in temperature due to the showers. Delhi recorded its minimum temperature at 25.6°C on Friday. The maximum temperature will stay around 30°C to 32°C.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature may shoot up to 33°C-35°C. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was just 27.6°C, which was just 2 degrees higher than the minimum temperature of 25.6°C.

Delhi Records 127 mm Rain In August

The recent showers have led to an accumulation of 127 mm rain for Delhi during August. The expected rainfall for the month stands at 233.1 mm. In contrast, there was a heavy rainfall of 400.81 mm in Delhi last August. Rainfall data has been recorded at Safdarjung station, which reflects weather conditions in the capital city.

Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Satisfactory’

The rains have also contributed to cleaner air in the national capital. On Friday morning at 10:05 am, the AQI in Delhi stood at 69, falling into the “satisfactory” category. With rain and thunderstorms predicted, Delhi will enjoy yet another rainy weekend.