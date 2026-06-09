Delhi Weather Update: Severe Thunderstorm, Rain And Dust Storm Hit NCR, IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a dramatic change in weather on Tuesday as a powerful thunderstorm, accompanied by a massive dust storm, swept across the region. Strong winds, lightning, and rainfall disrupted normal life in several parts of the capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for multiple districts. The sudden weather event arrived after days of intense heat and humid conditions, bringing temporary relief to residents while also causing travel disruptions and reduced visibility across major roads.

IMD Issues Red Alert For Delhi-NCR

The India Meteorological Department warned of severe thunderstorms, lightning activity, and strong winds across Delhi and the surrounding NCR cities. According to the weather department, wind speeds could reach 50 to 70 km/h in isolated areas, creating the risk of falling trees, damaged structures, and traffic disruptions. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors during periods of intense lightning and avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve.

What Caused The Delhi Thunderstorm?

Meteorologists attribute the storm to active pre-monsoon weather conditions developing across North India. Rising temperatures, increased moisture levels, and atmospheric instability created favourable conditions for the formation of severe thunderstorms over the region.

Such weather events are common during the transition period before the southwest monsoon advances further into the northern parts of the country. Experts say similar thunderstorm activity may continue over the coming days.

Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Before the storm, Delhi residents were experiencing high temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels. The rainfall and cloud cover associated with the thunderstorm helped lower temperatures significantly, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heat.

Many parts of the city recorded a noticeable drop in temperature following the arrival of rain and strong winds.

Impact on Traffic And Daily Life

The sudden dust storm and thunderstorm affected normal activities across Delhi-NCR. Reduced visibility led to traffic congestion on several major roads, while strong winds caused temporary disruptions in some areas.

Passengers were also advised to check travel schedules, as adverse weather conditions can sometimes impact flight operations and local transportation services. Emergency teams and civic authorities remained on alert to address any weather-related incidents.

Delhi Weather Forecast For Next 7 Days

Date Weather Condition Max Temp Min Temp Rain Chance June 10, 2026 Thunderstorms with scattered rain 38°C 28°C 70% June 11, 2026 Partly cloudy, isolated showers 39°C 29°C 40% June 12, 2026 Cloudy with thunderstorms 37°C 28°C 65% June 13, 2026 Light rain and cloudy skies 36°C 27°C 60% June 14, 2026 Partly cloudy 38°C 28°C 30% June 15, 2026 Thunderstorms likely in evening 37°C 28°C 55% June 16, 2026 Cloudy with scattered showers 36°C 27°C 50%

Safety Measures During Thunderstorms

To stay safe during severe weather conditions, residents should:

Stay indoors during lightning activity.

Avoid standing under trees or near electric poles.

Secure loose objects on rooftops and balconies.

Drive cautiously during dust storms and heavy rain.

Follow official weather alerts and emergency instructions.

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