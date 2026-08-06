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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8

Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8

Delhi-NCR continues to receive heavy rain as IMD predicts more showers till August 8. Waterlogging and traffic jams return while heavy rain alerts remain in place across 19 states.

Delhi Weather Today Image: AI Generated)
Delhi Weather Today Image: AI Generated)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 11:37 IST

While many parts of Delhi received rain early morning on Thursday, which prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for a section of Delhi, predicting heavy rainfall till 12 noon.

The morning rush hour was marred by waterlogged streets and snail-paced movement of vehicles. With rain making the streets wet, visibility was poor, and water collected on vital roads; vehicles crawled through traffic. As per IMD, cloudy sky conditions and occasional showers will prevail over the Delhi/NCR region up till August 8.

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Delhi Weather Update Today: More Rain Likely Till August 8

Following heavy rains last week, which caused disruption of daily activities in the city, Delhi once again experienced showers early Thursday morning. Though the rains cooled off temperatures, the streets got waterlogged.

At present, there is no weather warning for Delhi. However, westerly winds, rich in moisture, blowing over the Bay of Bengal are forming clouds over the north Indian plains, resulting in frequent showers.

Residents have been advised to plan their travel carefully as sudden showers could worsen traffic conditions during peak office hours.

Delhi NCR Weather: Noida-Ghaziabad Under Orange Alert

According to the IMD, there is an orange alert for Noida and Ghaziabad as they forecast moderate rain along with thunderstorms. However, Gurugram and Faridabad are still under a yellow alert as the area will experience light rainfall over the coming hours.

In view of the continuous rainfall, the Gurugram Police issued an advisory requesting corporate offices and private organisations to permit their staff to work from home if possible.

Delhi Weather: Waterlogging and Traffic Jam

Moderate rain can lead to traffic congestion in several parts of Delhi. People had a hard time driving because of waterlogging on the roads. Drivers were seen driving carefully, while many people heading to the office experienced delayed journeys. The rain will continue for the next few days, and it could be a problem for authorities to stop waterlogging in some areas.

Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across 19 States

As per the forecasts, there is expected to be only mild rain in Delhi, but IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 states. As per the information from the weather department, active monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation have altered the weather pattern in North, East and Central India. There may be rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand

Some states in the northern part of India still remain on orange alert owing to the heavy rains expected in these states. Five eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on orange alert while 20 western districts are under yellow alerts. The rains will continue in Bihar until August 8. Patna and surrounding areas in Bihar will witness heavy rain.

Disaster Response teams like SDRF and NDRF have been put on alert in Uttarakhand. There are orange alerts in Dehradun, Chamoli and Bageshwar of Uttarakhand. Classes from pre-primary to class 12 have been suspended in affected districts.

Flash Floods in Jammu & Kashmir, Crop Damage in Gujarat

Heavy rains have also caused substantial damage in other parts of the country. Flash floods and cloudbursts were experienced in some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which have caused overflowing rivers in Boniyar of Uri district and Nandimarg in Kulgam.

In the Navsari district of Gujarat, seasonal rainfall has exceeded 2,200 mm, which is 115% above normal. Flooding of fields has caused substantial damage to the crops of paddy and sugarcane. The floods have also damaged machines in poha manufacturing units and diamond factories.

Kerala and Assam Continue Struggle with Flood Crisis

Flood crisis continues to prevail in the states of Kerala and Assam. Rainfall-related accidents, landslips and floods have killed 26 people in Kerala. 11 people have sustained injuries, while 4 people have gone missing. 462 relief camps have been arranged by authorities, where more than 27,000 evacuated people have taken refuge. Government of Kerala has provided an amount of ₹8 lakh as financial aid to the families of deceased victims.

In Assam, deaths related to the flood have reached a figure of 89, while nearly 1.22 lakh people have been affected in 5 districts of the state. Union Minister for Health, J.P. Nadda, visited flood-affected areas along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to review relief efforts.

IMD Warns of More Rain Ahead

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of heavy rains continuing in the following states: Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The weather department also stated that thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are likely in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

With the monsoon season in full swing, people in flood-affected regions should be cautious, refrain from using roads which have waterlogging and take the help of weather forecasts. People living in Delhi should be prepared to face traffic jams in the coming days due to rains.

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Delhi Weather Update Today: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Return as IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Across NCR Till August 8
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