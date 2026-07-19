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Home > India News > Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities

Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities

A Delhi man accused of killing his wife allegedly fled across several Uttar Pradesh cities to escape arrest. Here's how police tracked him down within 48 hours and what he confessed.

Police say a Delhi man fled across several UP cities after allegedly stabbing his wife to death.(Image: representative)
Police say a Delhi man fled across several UP cities after allegedly stabbing his wife to death.(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 16:06 IST

A 52-year-old man, wanted for killing his wife in Delhi’s Seelampur area, was arrested at Moradabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after a long manhunt. Delhi Police has managed to arrest the suspect in 48 hours, who had been moving to different cities. The incident came to light when police got the information about a woman lying injured at her home in Gautampuri, Seelampur area.

When police reached the spot, they found a 45-year-old woman with multiple injuries lying in a pool of blood. They took her to the JPC Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. As per officials, the team and forensic experts examined the scene and collected evidence. Thereafter, the body was sent to GTB Hospital for postmortem.

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Delhi Murder Case: Husband Became Prime Suspect

In the initial investigation, police found that her husband, identified as Salim, had been missing after the incident. His disappearance made him the prime suspect in the case. A special police team was formed to trace him. After examining the CCTV footage, analysing technical evidence and collecting intelligence inputs, the team eventually helped to track his movements.

To avoid arrest, Salim was changing his location multiple times. He first reached Delhi’s Anand Vihar and then moved to Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The police detained him near the railway station when he returned to Moradabad, around 160 kilometres from Seelampur.

Seelampur Murder Case: Accused Confesses During Questioning

As per reports, the accused allegedly confessed to the murder and claimed that his wife, who used to work at a garment factory, was having an affair with a former colleague. According to police, the couple used to fight over this argument multiple times and on July 16, they had a similar argument; the accused attacked his wife with a pair of scissors, which caused multiple injuries to the woman and then fled.

Based on the accused’s disclosure, police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a pair of scissors, along with blood-stained clothes believed to have been worn during the attack. Officials said Salim has no previous criminal record. The investigation is continuing, and police are examining all aspects of the case.

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Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities

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Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities
Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities
Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities
Delhi Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband: Here’s How Police Tracked Him Across Multiple UP Cities

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