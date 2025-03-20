Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Police arrested Asif and seized the car used in the crime. Authorities are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in the murder.

In a shocking crime, a woman’s body was found floating in a canal in Delhi’s Chhawla area, leading to the arrest of a taxi driver named Asif. The victim has been identified as Komal, a resident of Seemapuri’s Sundari Nagar.

According to the police investigation, Asif and Komal were known to each other. On March 12, Asif picked up Komal in his car from Seemapuri. Following an argument, he allegedly strangled her to death inside the vehicle. To conceal the crime, he tied her body to a stone and threw it into a canal.

Body Discovered Days Later

Komal’s body surfaced in the canal on March 17 after swelling up. A kidnapping case had already been registered at the Seemapuri police station when Komal was reported missing. After her body was found, the case was transferred to the Chhawla police, who reclassified it as a murder case.

This incident comes just a day after another gruesome murder case surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A Merchant Navy officer was brutally killed, chopped into pieces, and sealed inside a cement-filled drum. His wife and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were arrested for the crime.

Rising Concerns Over Crime Against Women

The murder of Komal adds to growing concerns about crimes against women in the national capital. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Meanwhile, the investigation continues as police probe further details surrounding the chilling crime.

