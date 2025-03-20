Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested

Police arrested Asif and seized the car used in the crime. Authorities are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in the murder.

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested


In a shocking crime, a woman’s body was found floating in a canal in Delhi’s Chhawla area, leading to the arrest of a taxi driver named Asif. The victim has been identified as Komal, a resident of Seemapuri’s Sundari Nagar.

According to the police investigation, Asif and Komal were known to each other. On March 12, Asif picked up Komal in his car from Seemapuri. Following an argument, he allegedly strangled her to death inside the vehicle. To conceal the crime, he tied her body to a stone and threw it into a canal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Body Discovered Days Later

Komal’s body surfaced in the canal on March 17 after swelling up. A kidnapping case had already been registered at the Seemapuri police station when Komal was reported missing. After her body was found, the case was transferred to the Chhawla police, who reclassified it as a murder case.

Police arrested Asif and seized the car used in the crime. Authorities are also investigating whether other individuals were involved in the murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This incident comes just a day after another gruesome murder case surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A Merchant Navy officer was brutally killed, chopped into pieces, and sealed inside a cement-filled drum. His wife and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were arrested for the crime.

Rising Concerns Over Crime Against Women

The murder of Komal adds to growing concerns about crimes against women in the national capital. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Meanwhile, the investigation continues as police probe further details surrounding the chilling crime.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Says There’s A Link With His Son’s And Disha Salian’s Death

Filed under

Delhi Woman Strangled Taxi Driver Arrested

2 Stocks to Buy for a Ste

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks
newsx

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...
newsx

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government
In a shocking crime, a wo

Delhi Woman Strangled: Body Dumped In Canal, Taxi Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Royals (RR) wil

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?
As the 18th season of the

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

2 Stocks to Buy for a Steady Ride Ahead, Nagaraj Shetti’s Near-Term Stock Picks

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown Inside

BCCI Rewards Champions Trophy Winning Team, Here’s How ₹58 Crores Will Be Distributed: Full Breakdown...

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Indonesia Passes Controversial Law, Paving Way For Greater Military Role in Government

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

Riyan Parag To Captain RR For Three IPL 2025 Matches–Why Is Sanju Samson Unavailable?

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

‘Become More Fearless’ Suresh Raina Praises IPL For Shaping Indian Cricket

Entertainment

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Lifestyle

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?