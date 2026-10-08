Delhi Women Safety: Supreme Court Demands Action Beyond Paperwork, Orders More Patrols And Driver Checks

The Supreme Court has warned Delhi’s Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner that they could be made personally answerable if its directions on public safety are not properly implemented. A bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran ordered immediate measures including stronger beat patrolling, stricter checks on public transport drivers, better CCTV and emergency monitoring, and improved protection for women and children. The bench said the real question was not whether directions and protocols existed, but whether they were producing “sustained, visible, and verifiable action” on the ground.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance after reports of several alleged sexual offences against women and minor girls in Delhi-NCR. The cases include the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park, the alleged gangrape and murder of a teenage girl in Swaroop Nagar and the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in a moving sleeper bus. The bus travelled more than 47 km from Greater Noida to Delhi without being intercepted. The bench said the incidents pointed to a systematic failure by law enforcement and public administrative authorities to ensure basic public safety.

Supreme Court questions whether safety measures work beyond paperwork

The bench said expressions of solidarity after crimes were not enough and accountability had to be fixed. It observed: “The purpose of the present proceedings and the directions issued herein is not to multiply protocols or to create another layer of administrative compliance. Rather, it is to ascertain whether the mechanisms already devised by the police are operating as living instruments of preventive policing or have those remained substantially confined to the realm of mere paperwork.”

Referring to the Broken Windows theory of Prof. James Q Wilson and George L Kelling, the Supreme Court said even apparently minor problems such as a broken or inadequate streetlight, a non-functional CCTV camera, an unmonitored dark stretch or an unresolved public complaint can create a sense of neglect when left unattended. “Deficiencies which are capable of being identified and remedied ought not to be left unattended until they manifest themselves in an actual incident of crime,” it said. Authorities, the bench added, must act when signs of vulnerability first emerge rather than wait for them to result in crime.

The Court said crime prevention and detection were equally important and called for real-time monitoring of police patrols and CCTV through dedicated control-room command centres or “war rooms”. These systems must feed into a field-level response mechanism. It also ordered enhanced beat patrolling across Delhi, especially around educational institutions and areas identified through vulnerability mapping as directed on September 28, 2026. Joint patrolling in vulnerable areas must be strengthened, senior officers must regularly meet beat patrol officers and existing protocols on beat patrolling, including PCR van deployment and halting, must be reviewed.

Supreme Court orders tighter checks on buses, cabs and rickshaws

The Supreme Court directed strict verification of drivers and assistants of government and private buses, along with cabs, taxis and rickshaws. The order covers vehicles connected to app-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido as well as privately operated vehicles. Only duly registered and verified persons can operate such vehicles.

Names and photographs of verified drivers and assistants must be displayed in a way that is clearly visible to passengers. The Road Transport Officer of the concerned jurisdiction will be responsible for ensuring this. Authorities must also provide a dedicated complaint mechanism for government and private buses, cabs, taxis and rickshaws that are not registered with app-based services. Uniforms or other visible identification must be prescribed and worn every day wherever already mandated.

Any substitution or sub-letting must undergo prior registration and verification. Unauthorised sub-letting to an unverified driver must be prohibited, while vehicle checkpoints must be used for verification through periodic and surprise checks. Authorities have also been asked to examine implementation of the directions in S Rajaseekaran v Union of India & Ors concerning Vehicle Tracking System Devices and assess how such tracking can be linked with the police emergency response system.

The bench also focused on SOS systems. “Unless one is adequately informed of what assistant will follow upon pressing such SOS button, there may be hesitation in using it,” it observed. Authorities must therefore place on record the existing SOS response protocol, the responsible personnel or unit, the turnaround time, if any, and the mechanism used to monitor compliance.

Supreme Court flags dark spots, liquor outlets and police staffing gaps

Officials have been directed to identify and remove trucks, heavy vehicles and other vehicles habitually parked unlawfully when they obstruct visibility, create blind spots or harbour unauthorised personnel. Unauthorised liquor shops and establishments must also be identified and dealt with, particularly eateries illegally supplying liquor. Beat officers must promptly disperse loitering or crowds around liquor shops.

During the hearing, Mathew called for enhanced beat patrolling and referred to the 2020 Comptroller and Auditor General report, which highlighted an around 39% shortage of police staff for active duties including beat patrol and investigation. The audit covered six of Delhi’s 15 police districts and 72 police stations. Mathew also pointed to the multiple complaint platforms available to citizens: the Chief Minister Jan Sunwai Portal, PWD Seva 2.0, MCD’s 311 helpline, NDMC’s 311 helpline and Delhi Police’s 112 helpline. She said this multiplicity could confuse illiterate and ordinary citizens about which authority to approach, while many people may also lack smartphones or digital literacy.

Mathew proposed QR codes for monitoring police patrols, backed by automated timestamps and geo-mapping or geo-fencing. The police and local administration were also asked to consider regular citizen-engagement meetings under a designated officer, particularly around educational institutions and paying-guest accommodations housing young women and girls. The Court said citizens should be assured that information will be “received sensitively, acted upon promptly, and where appropriate, kept confidential.”

Supreme Court seeks reports on war rooms, Shishtachar Squads and special courts

The Union government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave, told the bench that senior officials of the Delhi government and Delhi Police, along with officials from the DDA, MCD, NDMC and Ministry of Women & Child Development, had begun joint deliberations for “prompt compliance” with the earlier interim directions.

The Court directed preventive-policing training as part of police induction, followed by periodic training. It also cautioned that prevention cannot become a reason for excessive policing. “Pursuit of preventive policing cannot become a justification for arbitrary or excessive or disproportionate exercise of police powers. The police must act firmly where the law requires intervention, but such intervention must remain within the bounds of legality, proportionality and accountability,” it said. Citizens must be protected “not only from crime, but equally from unlawful or disproportionate exercise of State power.”

The Supreme Court has sought a joint report from the Commissioner of Police and Chief Secretary on whether dedicated control-room command centres exist in Delhi, their number and coverage, and protocols for real-time coordination and emergency deployment. The Police Commissioner must also submit weekly reports from the preceding three months with a consolidated analysis. The bench wants to establish “not merely whether the Shishtachar Squads exist administratively,” but whether they have actually operated and what follow-up action was taken. Status reports are also required on Operation Nirbheek and the Nazuk Scheme, including complainant safety, identity and confidentiality protections, and safeguards against retaliation, intimidation, harassment or other backlash. Reports are also sought on police staffing and the feasibility of Mathew’s QR-code model.

The Delhi High Court Registrar General has been directed to file an affidavit by November 6, 2026, on Fast Track Special Courts and POCSO Special Courts in Delhi. It must give the number of functional courts, cases pending before each, annual disposal rates for the previous three years and average time taken for final disposal. The required information must be compiled in affidavits filed by the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner.

“If at any stage, we find that our directions are not being complied with, implemented or accorded the seriousness which is warranted, these two officers shall be made personally answerable,” the bench said. The matter is next listed for November 16, 2026, and officials who appeared before the Court have been directed to remain present.

Also Read: ‘Was There A Conspiracy Against Guru Ji?’ Punjab And Haryana High Court Starts Contempt Case Over Dera Sacha Sauda Ads Linked To Ram Rahim