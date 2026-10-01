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Home > India News > Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO

Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO

A Delhi resident has used AI and publicly available NCRB crime data to create a visual map highlighting areas he believes may require greater caution for women after dark. The viral project has sparked a wider conversation about women’s safety, crime data and whether AI can make such information more useful.

Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night?
Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 12:28 IST

For many women in Delhi, the question before heading home late at night is often not just how will I get there? but is this route safe? Now, a Delhi resident has attempted to put that concern on a map. Raj Gomani has created an AI-assisted map that highlights areas of Delhi where reported crimes involving women may indicate a higher need for caution, particularly after dark. The project uses publicly available crime information from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude to turn large amounts of crime data into a visual format. 

The project has since gone viral on social media, with users discussing whether such a tool could help women make more informed decisions about where and when they travel.

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How Did The AI Map Identify These Areas?

According to Gomani, the project involved analysing reported crime patterns as well as information about offenders and geographic clusters. The idea is relatively simple: instead of asking people to go through lengthy crime reports and datasets, the information is presented visually so that patterns can be easier to understand.

In the video explaining the project, Gomani said: I mapped unsafe areas for women in Delhi with the profiles of the criminals in that area.” He also questioned why such a map was needed in the national capital in the first place. The map is therefore less about creating another safety app and more about making existing public information easier for ordinary people to interpret.

Watch Viral Video

But Is The Map An Official ‘Unsafe Areas’ List?

No. And this distinction is important. The map is a personal project based on publicly available crime data and AI-assisted analysis. It is not an official Delhi Police safety map or a government-issued warning system.

A location appearing on the map should therefore not automatically be interpreted as meaning that every woman travelling through that area is in danger. Crime data can reflect reported incidents, reporting patterns, time periods and other factors, and a visualisation cannot capture every aspect of real-world safety. What the project does offer is a different way of looking at information that already exists.

Why The Delhi AI Map Is Getting Attention

The response online has also gone beyond simply asking which parts of Delhi are marked on the map. Some users have suggested expanding the project, making it open source or adding features that could allow people to report safety concerns themselves. Others have pointed to the larger question of whether technology can help make public crime information more accessible.  And that may be the most interesting part of the project.

For women who routinely share live locations, book cabs instead of walking, avoid isolated roads or call someone while travelling home, a map like this taps into a question that is already part of everyday life: how much do we actually know about the risks around us?

AI cannot decide whether a particular road is safe or unsafe. But if used carefully, it can potentially make complicated public data easier to understand. For now, Gomani’s map is a viral experiment rather than an official safety tool. But its popularity shows that the demand for clearer, more accessible information about women’s safety in Delhi is very real. 

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Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO
Tags: delhiviral videoWomen Safety

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Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO

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Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO
Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO
Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO
Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO
Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO

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