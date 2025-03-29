Delhi Zoo’s ‘Fruit Ice Cube’ And ‘Sprinklers’ Plan For Summer 2025 To Keep Animals Cool

As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital, the Delhi Zoo has put in place an extensive summer care plan to ensure that its animals remain comfortable and well-hydrated. With the mercury recently hitting 38.9 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in March in the past three years, zoo officials have taken several proactive steps to protect the animals from extreme heat.

Water Sprinklers and Cooling Arrangements

Sanjeev Kumar, a senior zoo official, explained that a structured cooling strategy has been developed for different animal species. To prevent overheating, water sprinklers, shaded areas, and continuously running water in pools have been introduced for carnivores, herbivores, and reptiles.

For large carnivores like tigers, lions, leopards, and jackals, shaded water pools will be maintained, and sprinklers will be installed in their enclosures. Holding cells will be equipped with water coolers to regulate temperatures, ensuring that the animals have a comfortable resting space during peak heat hours.

Special Cooling Measures for Herbivores and Rhinos

Herbivores such as sambar deer, nilgai, blackbucks, and elephants will be given regular showers to keep their body temperatures in check. Additionally, rhinos will be bathed twice daily, ensuring they remain cool throughout the day.

Unique Cooling Methods for Primates and Birds

Primate enclosures have been fitted with air coolers, and the animals will receive specially prepared fruit ice balls daily. These frozen treats not only help in hydration but also provide necessary nutrition during the summer months.

For birds, side-wall curtains, water sprinklers, and large earthen pots have been set up to ensure a steady supply of cool drinking water. Emus and ostriches will receive regular baths, while more delicate species like pheasants will be provided with damp gunny bags to maintain a cooler environment.

Reptiles and Bears Get Extra Care

Zoo officials have also taken steps to ensure that reptile enclosures remain cool. Shaded areas and wet gunny bags will be provided for snakes and other reptiles to regulate their body temperature.

Bears, which are highly sensitive to heat, will be kept in shaded feeding cells during extreme temperatures. To further aid in cooling, large ice blocks will be placed in their enclosures. Their moats will also be cleaned and refilled daily, and they will receive fruit ice cubes to keep them hydrated.

Monitoring and Diet Adjustments

Apart from these species-specific measures, thermometers have been installed in key enclosures to monitor temperature fluctuations in real time.

To enhance hydration, seasonal fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, and coconut water have been incorporated into the diets of primates, bears, and herbivores.

Zoo Officials Remain on High Alert

“As temperatures continue to rise, our priority is to keep the animals comfortable and safe. We have deployed additional measures this year to ensure they are well-hydrated and protected from the heat,” said a senior zoo official.

Zoo staff have been instructed to stay extra vigilant, especially during peak heat hours. Any signs of distress among the animals will be reported immediately to the veterinary hospital for timely intervention, Kumar added.

With these precautionary steps in place, Delhi Zoo is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the well-being of its animals during the relentless summer months.