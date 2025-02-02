‘Ashamed to Admit Abroad’ S Jaishankar On Delhi For Lacking Basic Facilities

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its failure to deliver basic services to the residents of the national capital.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its failure to deliver basic services to the residents of the national capital. Speaking ahead of the February 5 polls, Jaishankar’s remarks highlighted a series of issues he believes have hindered the progress of Delhi over the last decade.

S Jaishankar Expresses Embarrassment Over Delhi’s Basic Amenities

During an interaction with the South Indian Community of Delhi at an event titled ‘Viksit Delhi-Viksit Bharat,’ Jaishankar expressed his embarrassment at having to admit abroad that the people of Delhi lack access to essential services, despite the availability of central government schemes. He pointed out the shortcomings in providing residents with basic necessities such as housing, gas cylinders, piped water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and health coverage through the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“I feel ashamed to go abroad and say that people living in the national capital do not get houses, do not get gas cylinders, or piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission, and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat,” Jaishankar remarked, expressing frustration with the lack of progress in providing these essential services.

Jaishankar further criticized the Delhi government for “leaving the city behind” over the past ten years. He emphasized that residents of Delhi were not being granted their rights to water, electricity, gas, cylinders, and healthcare. “If the government here does not give you your rights, then on February 5, you should consider changing this government,” Jaishankar urged voters, calling for a change in leadership at the upcoming elections.

His comments come at a time when Delhi residents are preparing to cast their votes, with the election results set to be declared on February 8.

PM Modi’s Leadership and India’s Global Image

In his speech, Jaishankar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that under his guidance, the global perception of India has undergone a significant transformation. He highlighted India’s continued economic growth despite challenges worldwide, with the country maintaining a 6-7% growth rate amid global downturns.

“The world sees that when the economic situation in the whole world is down, we are still maintaining six to seven percent growth rate,” Jaishankar remarked, underscoring India’s resilience in the face of global challenges.

In response to Jaishankar’s criticism, AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed confidence that his party would secure a strong victory in the upcoming elections. Speaking to the media, Singh predicted that AAP would win more than 60 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, and he emphasized that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government would form an “absolute majority” in Delhi.

The Intensifying Election Battle

With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly polls, the political battle between the three major parties—the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress—has grown more intense. Each party is making its final push to win over Delhi’s electorate, as the city’s future direction hangs in the balance. The elections are expected to be highly competitive, and the outcome will shape the political landscape in Delhi for years to come.

