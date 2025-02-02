BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has issued a strong message to slum dwellers, alleging a major conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate votes and deceive the poor.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has issued a strong message to slum dwellers, alleging a major conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate votes and deceive the poor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal claimed that BJP is offering ₹3,000 to slum residents in exchange for putting ink on their fingers, effectively preventing them from voting and using their credentials for fake votes.

“This is a dangerous trap,” he warned. “If you accept money and let them mark your finger, they will later accuse you of casting a fake vote and have you arrested.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further alleged that the BJP has plans to demolish slums and hand over the land to their corporate allies.

Kejriwal urged slum dwellers to reject such tactics and support AAP in the elections. “Strengthen my hands by voting for AAP. I will not let them demolish your homes,” he reassured.

As election season heats up, the battle for Delhi’s working-class votes has intensified, with both parties trading serious allegations.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election