Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has issued a strong message to slum dwellers, alleging a major conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate votes and deceive the poor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJP Offering Rs. 3,000 To Slum Dwellers In Exchange To Cast Fake Votes: Arvind Kejriwal


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has issued a strong message to slum dwellers, alleging a major conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to manipulate votes and deceive the poor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kejriwal claimed that BJP is offering ₹3,000 to slum residents in exchange for putting ink on their fingers, effectively preventing them from voting and using their credentials for fake votes.

“This is a dangerous trap,” he warned. “If you accept money and let them mark your finger, they will later accuse you of casting a fake vote and have you arrested.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further alleged that the BJP has plans to demolish slums and hand over the land to their corporate allies.

Kejriwal urged slum dwellers to reject such tactics and support AAP in the elections. “Strengthen my hands by voting for AAP. I will not let them demolish your homes,” he reassured.

As election season heats up, the battle for Delhi’s working-class votes has intensified, with both parties trading serious allegations.

Also Read: Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Delhi Election 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Faizabad MP Burst Into Tears Over Rape Of 22-Year Old, Calls ‘Ram And Sita’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Delhi Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of ‘Hooliganism,’ Launches Social Media Campaign With ‘#AmitShahKiGoondaGardi’

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Watch, Raghav Chadha and Mika Singh Jam Together At Delhi Poll Rally

Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

Canada Slaps 25% Retaliatory Tariffs Of C$155 billion On U.S. Imports

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes...

Entertainment

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox