Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: Key Battles to Watch Out

The much-anticipated Delhi Assembly election results will be announced on Saturday, February 8, 2025. The counting of votes will commence at 8:00 am. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will first process postal ballots, which include votes cast by government officials on duty, service voters, and elderly or differently-abled voters who opted for postal voting. Afterward, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be unlocked and counted in multiple rounds.

Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls indicate a comfortable majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting the party may form a government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years. However, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remains hopeful for a fourth consecutive term.

Key Constituencies to Watch

New Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma)

This constituency will see a high-stakes battle involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) contesting against Parvesh Verma (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit (Congress). Kejriwal has represented this seat since 2013, winning by 21,687 votes in 2020.

Kalkaji (Atishi vs Alka Lamba)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (AAP) is defending her seat against Alka Lamba (Congress) and Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP). With 1,94,515 registered voters, the battle in this constituency is expected to be fierce. Atishi secured victory by 11,393 votes in the previous election.

Malviya Nagar (Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay)

Incumbent MLA Somnath Bharti (AAP) is seeking re-election from this constituency, facing off against Satish Upadhyay (BJP) and Jitendra Kumar Kochar (Congress). Bharti has consistently won this seat since 2013, maintaining over 50% vote share.

Rohini (Vijender Gupta vs Pradeep Mittal)

A tough contest is expected in Rohini between two-time winner Vijender Gupta (BJP) and Pradeep Mittal (AAP). Gupta won by over 12,000 votes in the 2020 elections.

Jangpura (Manish Sisodia vs Tarvinder Singh Marwah)

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (AAP) is contesting from Jangpura following his legal troubles related to the excise policy case. He faces Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) and Farhad Suri (Congress). In the previous election, AAP won by a margin of 15,000 votes.

Greater Kailash (Saurabh Bharadwaj vs Shikha Rai)

Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) aims to retain his seat, which he has won consistently since 2013. He faces stiff competition from Shikha Rai (BJP) and Garvit Singhvi (Congress).

Patparganj (Awadh Ojha vs Ravinder Singh Negi)

After the tenure of former AAP stalwart Manish Sisodia, AAP’s Awadh Ojha is contesting from this stronghold. His primary opponents are Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP) and Anil Chaudhary (Congress). Sisodia had previously won by 70,163 votes.

Okhla (Amanatullah Khan vs Ariba Khan)

Amanatullah Khan (AAP) is seeking his third consecutive victory from Okhla. His main rivals are Ariba Khan (Congress) and Manish Chaudhary (BJP).

Ballimaran (Imran Hussain vs Haroon Yusuf)

A key constituency in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha segment, Ballimaran will witness a battle between Imran Hussain (AAP), veteran leader Haroon Yusuf (Congress), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

Chhatarpur (Brahm Singh Tanwar vs Kartar Singh Tanwar)

The Chhatarpur constituency presents an interesting scenario with the “battle of the Tanwars.” Brahm Singh Tanwar (AAP) is up against Kartar Singh Tanwar (BJP), who had previously won on an AAP ticket but switched to the BJP, and Rajender Singh Tanwar (Congress).

What’s at Stake?

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election results are critical for both AAP and BJP. While AAP seeks a historic fourth consecutive term, BJP aims for a comeback after nearly three decades. With high-profile candidates and intense battles across constituencies, all eyes are now set on the counting day.

Stay tuned for real-time updates on the election results as the political landscape of Delhi unfolds.

