Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Voting Begins At 7 AM Tomorrow; AAP Prepares For Tough Battle Against BJP, Congress | Top 10 Facts

The national capital is all set for a crucial assembly election on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 assembly constituencies from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The national capital is all set for a crucial assembly election on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Voting will take place across 13,766 polling stations in all 70 assembly constituencies from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Intensifying Political Scene

Delhi’s political landscape has become highly charged as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi, and the Election Commission of India concluded a crucial meeting ahead of the elections. Sharp exchanges between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have heightened the anticipation.

To ensure a smooth voting process, more than 30,000 police personnel and 220 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the capital. Special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, have been made at nearly 3,000 identified sensitive polling booths.

Technological Innovations for Voters

The Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, enabling voters to check real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Special provisions have also been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification banning the conduct, publication, or publicizing of exit polls between 7:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on polling day.

The ruling AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term based on its governance record and welfare schemes. In contrast, the BJP aims to reclaim the capital after over 25 years, while the Congress strives for a comeback following a 15-year rule under the late Sheila Dikshit.

Key Candidates and Constituencies

  • Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) is contesting from the New Delhi seat against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit.
  • Atishi (AAP) faces off against Congress leader Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri in the Kalkaji constituency.
  • Manish Sisodia (AAP) is running for the Jangpura seat against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.
  • Satyendar Jain (AAP) is contesting in Shakur Basti against BJP’s Karnail Singh.
  • Awadh Ojha (AAP) faces BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi and Congress’s Anil Chaudhary.
  • Somnath Bharti (AAP) is vying for the Malviya Nagar seat against BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’s Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

Preparations by Political Parties

AAP has formed a team of volunteers to verify polling booth setups, cross-check presiding officer details, and monitor the Control Unit ID on polling day. Volunteers will also oversee the battery percentage of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at the end of polling.

On the eve of the election, top leaders of AAP and BJP sought divine intervention for electoral success, underscoring the intensity of the political battle.

As Delhi gears up for this pivotal election, all eyes will be on the voter turnout and the eventual results on February 8, which will shape the political landscape of the capital for the next five years.

