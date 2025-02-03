Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

Among these, 58 constituencies are categorized as general seats, while 12 seats are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC). This reservation ensures that marginalized sections of society have dedicated representation, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that all segments of the population are heard.

The Delhi Assembly elections of 2025 are approaching, marking a significant political event for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. With the outcome set to determine who will lead the 70-seat Delhi Legislative Assembly for the next five years, the upcoming election is poised to shape the city’s future across key sectors, including public safety, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Delhi Assembly Structure

Delhi’s Legislative Assembly is composed of 70 constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Among these, 58 constituencies are categorized as general seats, while 12 seats are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC). This reservation ensures that marginalized sections of society have dedicated representation, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that all segments of the population are heard.

The 70 constituencies cover a wide array of demographic groups, with candidates representing major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC). Additionally, independent candidates and smaller regional parties will also compete, adding to the diverse political landscape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Constituency AAP BJP Congress 1 NARELA Dinesh Bhardwaj Raj Karan Khatri Aruna Kumari 2 BURARI Sanjeev Jha Shailendra Kumar-JDU Mangesh Tyagi 3 TIMARPUR Surender Pal Singh Surya Prakash Khatri 4 ADARSH NAGAR Mukesh Goel Raj Kumar Bhatia Shivank Singhal 5 BADLI Ajesh Yadav Deepak Chaudhary Devendra Yadav 6 RITHALA Mohinder Goyal Kulwant Rana Sushant Mishra 7 BAWANA Jai Bhagwan Ravinder Kumar 8 MUNDKA Jasbir Karala Gajendra Daral Dharam Pal Ladka 9 KIRARI Anil Jha Bajrang Shukla Rajesh Gupta 10 SULTANPUR MAJRA Mukesh Ahlawat Karam Singh Karma Jai Kishan 11 NANGLOI JAT Raghuvinder Shokeen Manoj Kumar Shokeen Rohit Chaudhary 12 MANGOL PURI Rakesh Jatav Raj Kumar Chauhan Hanuman Chauhan 13 ROHINI Pradeep Mittal Vijender Gupta 14 SHALIMAR BAGH Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta Praveen Jain 15 SHAKUR BASTI Satyendra Jain Karnail Singh Satish Luthra 16 TRI NAGAR Preeti Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta Satendra Sharma 17 WAZIRPUR Rajesh Gupta Poonam Sharma Ragini Nayak 18 MODEL TOWN Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Ashok Goel Kunwar Karan Singh 19 SADAR BAZAR Som Dutt Manoj Jindal Anil Bhardwaj 20 CHANDNI CHOWK Punardeep Singh Satish Jain Mudit Agarwal 21 MATIA MAHAL Shoaib Iqbal Deepti Indora Aseem Ahmed Khan 22 BALLIMARAN Imran Hussain Kamal Bagri Haroon Yusuf 23 KAROL BAGH Vishesh Ravi Dushyant Kr Gautam 24 PATEL NAGAR Parvesh Ratan Raaj Kumar Anand Krishna Tirath 25 MOTI NAGAR Shiv Charan Goel Harish Khurana Rajendra Namdhari 26 MADIPUR Rakhi Bidlan Urmila Gangwal JP Panwar 27 RAJOURI GARDEN Dhanwati Chandela Manjinder Sirsa Dharmpal Chandela 28 HARI NAGAR Raj Kumari Dhillon Shyam Sharma Prem Sharma 29 TILAK NAGAR Jarnail Singh Shweta Saini PS Bawa 30 JANAKPURI Pravin Kumar Ashish Sood Harbani Kaur 31 VIKASPURI Mahinder Yadav Pankaj Singh Jitender Solanki 32 UTTAM NAGAR Posh Balyan Pawan Sharma Mukesh Sharma 33 DWARKA Vinay Mishra Pradyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri 34 MATIALA Somesh Shaukeen Sandeep Sehrawat Raghuvinder Shokeen 35 NAJAFGARH Tarun Yadav Neelam Pahalwan Sushma Yadav 36 BIJWASAN Surendar Bhardwaj Kailash Gahlot Devender Sahrawat 37 PALAM Joginder Solanki Kuldeep Solanki Mange Ram 38 DELHI CANTT Virender Singh Kadian Bhuvan Tanwar Pradeep Kr Upamanyu 39 RAJINDER NAGAR Durgesh Pathak Umang Bajaj Vineet Yadav 40 NEW DELHI Arvind Kejriwal Parvesh Verma Sandeep Dikshit 41 JANGPURA Manish Sisodia Tarvinder Marwah Farhad Suri 42 KASTURBA NAGAR Ramesh Pehalwan Neeraj Basoya Abhishek Dutt 43 MALVIYA NAGAR Somnath Bharti Satish Upadhyay Jitendra Kr Kochar 44 R K PURAM Pramila Tokas Anil Kumar Sharma Vishesh Tokas 45 MEHRAULI Mahendra Chaudhary Gajainder Yadav Pushpa Singh 46 CHHATARPUR Brahma Singh Tanwar Kartar Singh Tanwar Rajinder Tanwar 47 DEOLI Prem Kr Chauhan Deepak Tanwar -LJP-RV Rajesh Chaouhan 48 AMBEDKAR NAGAR Ajay Dutt Khushiram Chunar Jay Prakash 49 SANGAM VIHAR Dinesh Mohaniya Chandan Choudhary Harsh Chaudhary 50 GREATER KAILASH Saurabh Bhardwaj Sikha Rai Garvit Singhvi 51 KALKAJI Atishi Ramesh Bidhuri Alka Lamba 52 TUGHLAKABAD Sahi Ram Rohtas Bidhuri 53 BADARPUR Ram Singh Netaji Narayan Dutt Sharma 54 OKHLA Amanatullah Khan Manish Chaudhary Ariba Khan 55 TRILOKPURI Anjana Parcha Ravi Kant Amardeep 56 KONDLI Kuldeep Kumar Priyanka Gautam Akshay Kumar 57 PATPARGANJ Avadh Ojha Ravinder Singh Negi Anil Kumar 58 LAXMI NAGAR BB Tyagi Abhay Verma Sumit Sharma 59 VISHWAS NAGAR Deepak Singhla Om Prakash Sharma Rajiv Chaudhary 60 KRISHNA NAGAR Vikas Bagga Dr. Anil Goyal Gurcharan Singh 61 GANDHI NAGAR Naveen Choudhary Arvinder Singh Lovely Kamal Arora 62 SHAHDARA Jitendra Singh Shunty Sanjay Goyal Jagat Singh 63 SEEMA PURI Veer Singh Dhingan Kr Rinku Rajesh Lilothia 64 ROHTAS NAGAR Sarita Singh Jitender Mahajan 65 SEELAMPUR Zubair Chaudhary Anil Gaur Abdul Rehman 66 GHONDA Gaurav Sharma Ajay Mahawar Bheesham Sharma 67 BABARPUR Gopal Rai Arvind Vasistha Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan 68 GOKALPUR Surendra Kumar Praveen Nimesh Ishwar Bagri 69 MUSTAFABAD Adil Ahmad Khan Mohan Singh Bisht Ali Mahndi 70 KARAWAL NAGAR Manoj Tyagi Kapil Mishra Dr PK Mishra

The Importance of Choosing the Right Leader

Selecting the right leadership for Delhi is vital, as the city faces various challenges in terms of governance and development. Over the years, the residents of Delhi have consistently raised concerns over essential services such as public safety, transport infrastructure, the quality of healthcare, and access to education. These issues are expected to dominate the political discourse leading up to the elections. The performance of the ruling party, the responsiveness to public concerns, and the potential for change will all be critical factors influencing voters’ decisions.

Delhi’s Diverse Electoral Landscape

The electoral structure of Delhi is designed to provide representation across its diverse population. In addition to the general seats, the 12 reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that historically underrepresented communities are given a voice in the legislative process. This balanced approach to electoral representation aims to address the city’s cultural, social, and economic diversity, creating a legislative body that is more reflective of its people.

A Look Back at Past Delhi Assembly Elections

The history of the Delhi Assembly elections provides valuable insights into the city’s evolving political landscape.

2013 Delhi Assembly Elections

In 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a new political force in Delhi, securing 29.49% of the vote share in its first-ever election. Despite this strong debut, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that led with 33.07% of the vote share, maintaining the largest portion of support. The Indian National Congress (INC), which had been a dominant force in Delhi politics for years, saw a noticeable decline, receiving just 24.55% of the vote.

In 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a new political force in Delhi, securing 29.49% of the vote share in its first-ever election. Despite this strong debut, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that led with 33.07% of the vote share, maintaining the largest portion of support. The Indian National Congress (INC), which had been a dominant force in Delhi politics for years, saw a noticeable decline, receiving just 24.55% of the vote. 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections

The 2015 election saw AAP stage a dramatic comeback, winning an overwhelming 67 of the 70 seats. With 54.34% of the vote share, AAP demonstrated immense public support, and its victory marked a historic moment in Delhi politics. The BJP, although still a significant force, received 32.19% of the vote. Congress’s decline continued, securing only 9.65% of the vote share.

The 2015 election saw AAP stage a dramatic comeback, winning an overwhelming 67 of the 70 seats. With 54.34% of the vote share, AAP demonstrated immense public support, and its victory marked a historic moment in Delhi politics. The BJP, although still a significant force, received 32.19% of the vote. Congress’s decline continued, securing only 9.65% of the vote share. 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections

In the 2020 elections, AAP cemented its position as the dominant party in Delhi. With 53.57% of the vote share, AAP retained a strong hold on the city’s political scene. The BJP improved its performance, securing 38.51% of the vote, but it was still far behind AAP. Congress, however, continued its downward trajectory, achieving a mere 4.26% of the vote share, its lowest ever in Delhi’s electoral history.

The Road to 2025

Polling stations will be open from 7:00 AM to 6:00-6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 5. Voters are advised to arrive early to avoid long lines and ensure their participation in the democratic process.

Also Read: AAP vs BJP: A Neck-and-Neck Battle For Delhi, Key Factors That Could Decide The Winner