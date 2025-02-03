Delhi Election 2025 Primer: No. Of Candidates, Seats, Past Results And More

The Delhi Assembly elections of 2025 are approaching, marking a significant political event for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. With the outcome set to determine who will lead the 70-seat Delhi Legislative Assembly for the next five years, the upcoming election is poised to shape the city’s future across key sectors, including public safety, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.
The Delhi Assembly Structure
Delhi’s Legislative Assembly is composed of 70 constituencies, each represented by an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). Among these, 58 constituencies are categorized as general seats, while 12 seats are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC). This reservation ensures that marginalized sections of society have dedicated representation, promoting inclusivity and ensuring that all segments of the population are heard.
The 70 constituencies cover a wide array of demographic groups, with candidates representing major political parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC). Additionally, independent candidates and smaller regional parties will also compete, adding to the diverse political landscape.
|Constituency
|AAP
|BJP
|Congress
|1 NARELA
|Dinesh Bhardwaj
|Raj Karan Khatri
|Aruna Kumari
|2 BURARI
|Sanjeev Jha
|Shailendra Kumar-JDU
|Mangesh Tyagi
|3 TIMARPUR
|Surender Pal Singh
|Surya Prakash Khatri
|4 ADARSH NAGAR
|Mukesh Goel
|Raj Kumar Bhatia
|Shivank Singhal
|5 BADLI
|Ajesh Yadav
|Deepak Chaudhary
|Devendra Yadav
|6 RITHALA
|Mohinder Goyal
|Kulwant Rana
|Sushant Mishra
|7 BAWANA
|Jai Bhagwan
|Ravinder Kumar
|8 MUNDKA
|Jasbir Karala
|Gajendra Daral
|Dharam Pal Ladka
|9 KIRARI
|Anil Jha
|Bajrang Shukla
|Rajesh Gupta
|10 SULTANPUR MAJRA
|Mukesh Ahlawat
|Karam Singh Karma
|Jai Kishan
|11 NANGLOI JAT
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|Manoj Kumar Shokeen
|Rohit Chaudhary
|12 MANGOL PURI
|Rakesh Jatav
|Raj Kumar Chauhan
|Hanuman Chauhan
|13 ROHINI
|Pradeep Mittal
|Vijender Gupta
|14 SHALIMAR BAGH
|Bandana Kumari
|Rekha Gupta
|Praveen Jain
|15 SHAKUR BASTI
|Satyendra Jain
|Karnail Singh
|Satish Luthra
|16 TRI NAGAR
|Preeti Tomar
|Tilak Ram Gupta
|Satendra Sharma
|17 WAZIRPUR
|Rajesh Gupta
|Poonam Sharma
|Ragini Nayak
|18 MODEL TOWN
|Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
|Ashok Goel
|Kunwar Karan Singh
|19 SADAR BAZAR
|Som Dutt
|Manoj Jindal
|Anil Bhardwaj
|20 CHANDNI CHOWK
|Punardeep Singh
|Satish Jain
|Mudit Agarwal
|21 MATIA MAHAL
|Shoaib Iqbal
|Deepti Indora
|Aseem Ahmed Khan
|22 BALLIMARAN
|Imran Hussain
|Kamal Bagri
|Haroon Yusuf
|23 KAROL BAGH
|Vishesh Ravi
|Dushyant Kr Gautam
|24 PATEL NAGAR
|Parvesh Ratan
|Raaj Kumar Anand
|Krishna Tirath
|25 MOTI NAGAR
|Shiv Charan Goel
|Harish Khurana
|Rajendra Namdhari
|26 MADIPUR
|Rakhi Bidlan
|Urmila Gangwal
|JP Panwar
|27 RAJOURI GARDEN
|Dhanwati Chandela
|Manjinder Sirsa
|Dharmpal Chandela
|28 HARI NAGAR
|Raj Kumari Dhillon
|Shyam Sharma
|Prem Sharma
|29 TILAK NAGAR
|Jarnail Singh
|Shweta Saini
|PS Bawa
|30 JANAKPURI
|Pravin Kumar
|Ashish Sood
|Harbani Kaur
|31 VIKASPURI
|Mahinder Yadav
|Pankaj Singh
|Jitender Solanki
|32 UTTAM NAGAR
|Posh Balyan
|Pawan Sharma
|Mukesh Sharma
|33 DWARKA
|Vinay Mishra
|Pradyuman Rajput
|Adarsh Shastri
|34 MATIALA
|Somesh Shaukeen
|Sandeep Sehrawat
|Raghuvinder Shokeen
|35 NAJAFGARH
|Tarun Yadav
|Neelam Pahalwan
|Sushma Yadav
|36 BIJWASAN
|Surendar Bhardwaj
|Kailash Gahlot
|Devender Sahrawat
|37 PALAM
|Joginder Solanki
|Kuldeep Solanki
|Mange Ram
|38 DELHI CANTT
|Virender Singh Kadian
|Bhuvan Tanwar
|Pradeep Kr Upamanyu
|39 RAJINDER NAGAR
|Durgesh Pathak
|Umang Bajaj
|Vineet Yadav
|40 NEW DELHI
|Arvind Kejriwal
|Parvesh Verma
|Sandeep Dikshit
|41 JANGPURA
|Manish Sisodia
|Tarvinder Marwah
|Farhad Suri
|42 KASTURBA NAGAR
|Ramesh Pehalwan
|Neeraj Basoya
|Abhishek Dutt
|43 MALVIYA NAGAR
|Somnath Bharti
|Satish Upadhyay
|Jitendra Kr Kochar
|44 R K PURAM
|Pramila Tokas
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|Vishesh Tokas
|45 MEHRAULI
|Mahendra Chaudhary
|Gajainder Yadav
|Pushpa Singh
|46 CHHATARPUR
|Brahma Singh Tanwar
|Kartar Singh Tanwar
|Rajinder Tanwar
|47 DEOLI
|Prem Kr Chauhan
|Deepak Tanwar -LJP-RV
|Rajesh Chaouhan
|48 AMBEDKAR NAGAR
|Ajay Dutt
|Khushiram Chunar
|Jay Prakash
|49 SANGAM VIHAR
|Dinesh Mohaniya
|Chandan Choudhary
|Harsh Chaudhary
|50 GREATER KAILASH
|Saurabh Bhardwaj
|Sikha Rai
|Garvit Singhvi
|51 KALKAJI
|Atishi
|Ramesh Bidhuri
|Alka Lamba
|52 TUGHLAKABAD
|Sahi Ram
|Rohtas Bidhuri
|53 BADARPUR
|Ram Singh Netaji
|Narayan Dutt Sharma
|54 OKHLA
|Amanatullah Khan
|Manish Chaudhary
|Ariba Khan
|55 TRILOKPURI
|Anjana Parcha
|Ravi Kant
|Amardeep
|56 KONDLI
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Priyanka Gautam
|Akshay Kumar
|57 PATPARGANJ
|Avadh Ojha
|Ravinder Singh Negi
|Anil Kumar
|58 LAXMI NAGAR
|BB Tyagi
|Abhay Verma
|Sumit Sharma
|59 VISHWAS NAGAR
|Deepak Singhla
|Om Prakash Sharma
|Rajiv Chaudhary
|60 KRISHNA NAGAR
|Vikas Bagga
|Dr. Anil Goyal
|Gurcharan Singh
|61 GANDHI NAGAR
|Naveen Choudhary
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|Kamal Arora
|62 SHAHDARA
|Jitendra Singh Shunty
|Sanjay Goyal
|Jagat Singh
|63 SEEMA PURI
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|Kr Rinku
|Rajesh Lilothia
|64 ROHTAS NAGAR
|Sarita Singh
|Jitender Mahajan
|65 SEELAMPUR
|Zubair Chaudhary
|Anil Gaur
|Abdul Rehman
|66 GHONDA
|Gaurav Sharma
|Ajay Mahawar
|Bheesham Sharma
|67 BABARPUR
|Gopal Rai
|Arvind Vasistha
|Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan
|68 GOKALPUR
|Surendra Kumar
|Praveen Nimesh
|Ishwar Bagri
|69 MUSTAFABAD
|Adil Ahmad Khan
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|Ali Mahndi
|70 KARAWAL NAGAR
|Manoj Tyagi
|Kapil Mishra
|Dr PK Mishra
The Importance of Choosing the Right Leader
Selecting the right leadership for Delhi is vital, as the city faces various challenges in terms of governance and development. Over the years, the residents of Delhi have consistently raised concerns over essential services such as public safety, transport infrastructure, the quality of healthcare, and access to education. These issues are expected to dominate the political discourse leading up to the elections. The performance of the ruling party, the responsiveness to public concerns, and the potential for change will all be critical factors influencing voters’ decisions.
Delhi’s Diverse Electoral Landscape
The electoral structure of Delhi is designed to provide representation across its diverse population. In addition to the general seats, the 12 reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that historically underrepresented communities are given a voice in the legislative process. This balanced approach to electoral representation aims to address the city’s cultural, social, and economic diversity, creating a legislative body that is more reflective of its people.
A Look Back at Past Delhi Assembly Elections
The history of the Delhi Assembly elections provides valuable insights into the city’s evolving political landscape.
- 2013 Delhi Assembly Elections
In 2013, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as a new political force in Delhi, securing 29.49% of the vote share in its first-ever election. Despite this strong debut, it was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that led with 33.07% of the vote share, maintaining the largest portion of support. The Indian National Congress (INC), which had been a dominant force in Delhi politics for years, saw a noticeable decline, receiving just 24.55% of the vote.
- 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections
The 2015 election saw AAP stage a dramatic comeback, winning an overwhelming 67 of the 70 seats. With 54.34% of the vote share, AAP demonstrated immense public support, and its victory marked a historic moment in Delhi politics. The BJP, although still a significant force, received 32.19% of the vote. Congress’s decline continued, securing only 9.65% of the vote share.
- 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections
In the 2020 elections, AAP cemented its position as the dominant party in Delhi. With 53.57% of the vote share, AAP retained a strong hold on the city’s political scene. The BJP improved its performance, securing 38.51% of the vote, but it was still far behind AAP. Congress, however, continued its downward trajectory, achieving a mere 4.26% of the vote share, its lowest ever in Delhi’s electoral history.
The Road to 2025
Polling stations will be open from 7:00 AM to 6:00-6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 5. Voters are advised to arrive early to avoid long lines and ensure their participation in the democratic process.
