Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Elections 2025: Polling Ends With 60.26% Turnout

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.89% during the 2025 assembly elections, marking a decline of about five percentage points from the 62.59% turnout in 2020.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Elections 2025: Polling Ends With 60.26% Turnout


Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.89% during the 2025 assembly elections, marking a decline of about five percentage points from the 62.59% turnout in 2020. The election, conducted in a single phase on Wednesday, saw polling at all 13,766 stations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi noted that the voter percentage could increase as updated figures from all polling stations are compiled. “All voters in the queue after the formal closing hours of polling at 6 pm were allowed to cast their vote,” an official statement confirmed.

Peaceful Polling with Allegations of Malpractice

Despite the peaceful atmosphere reported at most polling stations, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled accusations against each other, claiming money distribution and bogus voting.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Seelampur, a BJP leader alleged that individuals wearing burqas were attempting fraudulent voting. However, the police dismissed these claims, stating that there was sufficient security, including paramilitary personnel. In Kasturba Nagar, two individuals were reportedly apprehended for attempting to vote fraudulently.

Exit Poll Predictions: BJP Poised for Victory

Exit polls released shortly after the voting concluded suggested a return to power for the BJP, with predictions of the party winning between 35 to 50 seats. The majority mark for forming the government in Delhi is 36 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected 39 to 44 seats for the BJP and 25 to 28 seats for the AAP. Matrize forecasted a close contest between the two parties. However, pollsters WeePreside and Mind Brink predicted a victory for the AAP.

In contrast, the Congress party is expected to face yet another rout, continuing its poor performance from the 2020 elections when it failed to secure any seats.

Political Accusations and High Drama

The election day saw intense political drama, particularly in Seelampur, where AAP workers resorted to sloganeering following allegations of fake voting by the BJP. The Delhi Police reiterated that there was no evidence of fraudulent voting.

As the final vote count approaches, Delhi’s political landscape hangs in the balance, with pollsters predicting a significant shift in power dynamics. The official results will determine whether the BJP can capitalize on the projected exit poll trends or if the AAP can retain control.

Read More : Delhi Election 2025: DY Chandrachud Casts His Vote, Comments On Opposition’s Doubts About EVMs, Watch 

Filed under

DELHI ELECTIONS

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

South Korea Bans Access To Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Security Concerns

South Korea Bans Access To Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek Over Security Concerns

US Allies Anticipate Trump’s Peace Plan For Ukraine At Munich Security Conference

US Allies Anticipate Trump’s Peace Plan For Ukraine At Munich Security Conference

North Kashmir Doctor Faces Backlash After Removing Uterus Instead Of Performing ENT Surgery

North Kashmir Doctor Faces Backlash After Removing Uterus Instead Of Performing ENT Surgery

Donald Trump’s ‘Patronizing’ Comment On Afghan Reporter’s ‘Beautiful Accent’ Sparks Outrage Online

Donald Trump’s ‘Patronizing’ Comment On Afghan Reporter’s ‘Beautiful Accent’ Sparks Outrage Online

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The Big Screen

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The...

Entertainment

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The Big Screen

Get Ready For Jurassic World: Rebirth – The First Trailer Brings Prehistoric Peril To The

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another Woman

Who Is Udit Narayan’s First Wife? Singer Was Once Accused Of Cheating And Marrying Another

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The Movie

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Releasing? Here’s What Role Scarlett Johansson Is Playing In The

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox