Delhi Elections 2025: Polling Ends With 60.26% Turnout

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.89% during the 2025 assembly elections, marking a decline of about five percentage points from the 62.59% turnout in 2020. The election, conducted in a single phase on Wednesday, saw polling at all 13,766 stations.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi noted that the voter percentage could increase as updated figures from all polling stations are compiled. “All voters in the queue after the formal closing hours of polling at 6 pm were allowed to cast their vote,” an official statement confirmed.

Peaceful Polling with Allegations of Malpractice

Despite the peaceful atmosphere reported at most polling stations, both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leveled accusations against each other, claiming money distribution and bogus voting.

In Seelampur, a BJP leader alleged that individuals wearing burqas were attempting fraudulent voting. However, the police dismissed these claims, stating that there was sufficient security, including paramilitary personnel. In Kasturba Nagar, two individuals were reportedly apprehended for attempting to vote fraudulently.

Exit Poll Predictions: BJP Poised for Victory

Exit polls released shortly after the voting concluded suggested a return to power for the BJP, with predictions of the party winning between 35 to 50 seats. The majority mark for forming the government in Delhi is 36 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected 39 to 44 seats for the BJP and 25 to 28 seats for the AAP. Matrize forecasted a close contest between the two parties. However, pollsters WeePreside and Mind Brink predicted a victory for the AAP.

In contrast, the Congress party is expected to face yet another rout, continuing its poor performance from the 2020 elections when it failed to secure any seats.

Political Accusations and High Drama

The election day saw intense political drama, particularly in Seelampur, where AAP workers resorted to sloganeering following allegations of fake voting by the BJP. The Delhi Police reiterated that there was no evidence of fraudulent voting.

As the final vote count approaches, Delhi’s political landscape hangs in the balance, with pollsters predicting a significant shift in power dynamics. The official results will determine whether the BJP can capitalize on the projected exit poll trends or if the AAP can retain control.

