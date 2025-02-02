Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: How Accurate Have Exit Polls Been In The Past?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters leave the polling stations. Various agencies and media houses survey a sample of voters to gauge their choices, and the results are used to predict the final outcome.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Exit Polls 2025: How Accurate Have Exit Polls Been In The Past?


As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly election results, exit polls have once again taken center stage, offering predictions about which party is likely to form the government. However, the accuracy of exit polls has often been a topic of debate, with past elections showing a mix of hits and misses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Let’s take a closer look at how reliable exit polls have been in Delhi over the years.

Understanding Exit Polls

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters leave the polling stations. Various agencies and media houses survey a sample of voters to gauge their choices, and the results are used to predict the final outcome. While these polls provide early insights, they are not the official results and are subject to margins of error.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Exit Poll Accuracy in Previous Delhi Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Most exit polls projected a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with estimates ranging between 50-65 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP secured 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats.
  • Accuracy: Exit polls were largely correct in predicting an AAP sweep, with only minor variations in seat numbers.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2015

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Several agencies predicted a comfortable majority for AAP, with most projections ranging between 35-50 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP won 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just 3 seats for the BJP.
  • Accuracy: While exit polls predicted an AAP win, they underestimated the party’s landslide victory.

Challenges in Exit Poll Accuracy

  1. Sampling Bias: Exit polls rely on a limited sample size, which may not always represent the broader electorate.
  2. Last-Minute Swings: Voter sentiment can change in the final hours, making predictions less reliable.
  3. Strategic Responses: Some voters may not disclose their actual choice, leading to discrepancies.
  4. Turnout Variations: Different voter groups turn out in varying numbers, influencing the final results differently than projected.

What to Expect in 2025?

While exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections will provide a preliminary picture of voter sentiment, past trends suggest that they should be taken with caution. With the political landscape in Delhi continuously evolving, only the final results will confirm whether history repeats itself or if surprises are in store.

When Is Delhi Exit Poll 2025?

People are eagerly anticipating the exit poll results. However, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), these results will be announced only after 6 PM on February 5. As per ECI regulations, exit poll findings cannot be released before the voting process is completed.

Also Read: Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National Capital

Filed under

Accuracy Of Exit Poll Date And Time Delhi Exit Poll 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On...

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far

Entertainment

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox