Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far

Exit polls, conducted by various agencies and news organizations, gather data from voters immediately after they cast their ballots. These surveys attempt to gauge the public sentiment and predict which party is likely to form the government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Exit Poll Has Been The Most Accurate So Far


As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly election results, all eyes are on the exit polls that aim to predict the outcome. While exit polls are often a mix of precision and speculation, some agencies have consistently provided accurate projections in past elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Role of Exit Polls in Delhi Elections

Exit polls, conducted by various agencies and news organizations, gather data from voters immediately after they cast their ballots. These surveys attempt to gauge the public sentiment and predict which party is likely to form the government. However, their accuracy depends on sample size, methodology, and voter transparency.

Which Exit Poll Has Been the Most Reliable?

Looking at previous Delhi Assembly elections, certain exit polls have proven to be more precise than others. In the 2020 elections, Today’s Chanakya came closest to predicting the landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), forecasting 70 seats for AAP, while the party secured 62. Similarly, Axis My India, known for its data-driven approach, has maintained a strong record in several elections, including the 2015 and 2019 polls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Challenges in Predicting Delhi’s Electoral Outcome

Delhi’s political landscape is highly dynamic, with voter preferences shifting based on governance, policies, and campaign narratives. Factors such as last-minute voter swings, turnout variations, and silent voters often lead to discrepancies between exit polls and actual results.

Exit Poll Accuracy in Previous Delhi Elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Most exit polls projected a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with estimates ranging between 50-65 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP secured 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 seats.
  • Accuracy: Exit polls were largely correct in predicting an AAP sweep, with only minor variations in seat numbers.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2015

  • Exit Polls Prediction: Several agencies predicted a comfortable majority for AAP, with most projections ranging between 35-50 seats.
  • Actual Result: AAP won 67 out of 70 seats, leaving just 3 seats for the BJP.
  • Accuracy: While exit polls predicted an AAP win, they underestimated the party’s landslide victory.

When Is Delhi Exit Poll 2025?

People are eagerly anticipating the exit poll results. However, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), these results will be announced only after 6 PM on February 5. As per ECI regulations, exit poll findings cannot be released before the voting process is completed.

Also Read: Delhi Exit Polls 2025: How Accurate Have Exit Polls Been In The Past?

Filed under

Delhi Exit Polls 2025 Most Accurate Exit Poll

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Praggnanandhaa Beats Gukesh To Win Tata Steel Masters 2025

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On Feb 5

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: Who Will Win? Predictions To Be Revealed After 6 PM On...

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: All The Numbers You Need To Know (Of Past Three Elections)

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

United Airlines Flight Catches Fire On Houston Runway, No Injuries Reported

Mass Protests Erupt In Germany Over Migration Bill Backed By Far-Right Party

Mass Protests Erupt In Germany Over Migration Bill Backed By Far-Right Party

Entertainment

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

BTS Leader Kim Namjoon Shares Heartfelt Message With Fans About His Military Experience

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox