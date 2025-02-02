Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National Capital

As Delhi gears up for its 2025 Assembly elections on February 5, the city's leadership history offers a glimpse into the contributions of women who have held the Chief Minister’s office.

Delhi Ki Devi’s: A Look at the Capital’s Female Chief Ministers Who Shaped The National Capital


As Delhi gears up for its 2025 Assembly elections on February 5, the city’s leadership history offers a glimpse into the contributions of women who have held the Chief Minister’s office. The current Chief Minister Atishi (AAP), who took charge in September 2024, is the third woman to lead Delhi, following Sushma Swaraj (BJP) and Sheila Dikshit (Congress). Their governance has significantly influenced the political and developmental landscape of the capital.

Sushma Swaraj: Delhi’s First Woman Chief Minister

In October 1998, Sushma Swaraj became Delhi’s first female Chief Minister, taking over from Sahib Singh Verma (BJP). Her brief tenure saw her tackling pressing concerns such as rising onion prices, public transport issues, and electricity shortages in unauthorized colonies. Despite her efforts, the BJP faced electoral defeat in December 1998, paving the way for Sheila Dikshit’s historic tenure.

Sheila Dikshit: Architect of Modern Delhi

Holding office for an unprecedented 15 years (1998-2013), Sheila Dikshit remains Delhi’s longest-serving Chief Minister. Under her leadership, the capital witnessed major infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of the Delhi Metro, construction of flyovers, and improved road networks. She also introduced e-governance initiatives, making public services more accessible to citizens. Her vision helped transform Delhi into a modern urban hub, though her tenure ended with Congress’s defeat in 2013 amid anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.

Atishi: A New Chapter in Delhi’s Leadership

Sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister in September 2024, Atishi became the third woman to hold the post. Before assuming office, she was a key figure in Delhi’s education reforms, driving improvements in public school infrastructure, teacher training, and student outcomes. As CM, she faces the challenge of steering Delhi through its next phase of governance, focusing on education, healthcare, and urban development.

Also Read: Voting Se Pehle Hi, Jhaadu Ke Tinke Bikhar Rahe’: PM Modi Targets AAP at Mega Rally

