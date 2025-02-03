Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Even If You Knock On His Door At 1 AM…’: Amit Shah In Jangpura To Support Tarvinder Singh Marwah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Jangpura ahead of the Delhi elections, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

‘Even If You Knock On His Door At 1 AM…’: Amit Shah In Jangpura To Support Tarvinder Singh Marwah


Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Jangpura ahead of the Delhi elections, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders. Targeting former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who previously represented Patparganj but is now contesting from Jangpura, Shah accused AAP of prioritizing the liquor business over public welfare.

1st Education Minister To Go To Jail

“These people did nothing but set up liquor businesses near schools and hospitals,” Shah alleged, criticizing AAP’s excise policy. He further remarked, “In the entire country, there is only one Education Minister who landed in jail over a liquor scam. Instead of focusing on education reforms, they were busy expanding their liquor trade.”

Shah did not hold back in his criticism, stating, “He has betrayed the people of Patparganj and now seeks votes in Jangpura. This duo of ‘Bade Miyan and Chhote Miyan’ has deceived Delhi.”

Tarvinder Singh Marwah Contesting From Jangpura

Endorsing BJP’s candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shah described him as a dedicated public servant. “I know him well—if you knock on his door at 1 AM, he will open it and take you to the hospital without hesitation,” he said, drawing a contrast between Marwah and AAP leaders.

He also accused AAP of making false promises. “Manish Sisodia specializes in deceit. Every day, they come up with two new fake promises,” he remarked.

Turning to national security, Shah highlighted the Modi government’s firm stance on terrorism. He recalled how terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama had emboldened Pakistan under Congress rule. “They forgot that this is not Manmohan Singh’s government—this is Narendra Modi’s era,” he asserted.

“Within 10 days, Prime Minister Modi ordered surgical and airstrikes, eliminating terrorists inside Pakistan. Unlike Congress, which remained silent, the BJP responded with strength,” he added.

Also Read: Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency 

 

