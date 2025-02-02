Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi led a spirited march in Govindpuri’s Street No. 7 and 8, witnessing overwhelming support from the public.

Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi


AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi led a spirited march in Govindpuri’s Street No. 7 and 8, witnessing overwhelming support from the public. Addressing the gathering, she emphasized how the Kejriwal government has consistently worked towards providing relief to Delhi’s citizens through welfare schemes.

“The people of Govindpuri are clear – to continue saving through these schemes, it is necessary to bring Kejriwal back!” she said.

Public Endorsement of Kejriwal’s Policies

During the march, residents voiced their strong backing for the AAP government, with many saying, “If Kejriwal is there, then saving ₹25,000 every month is assured.” This highlights the significant financial relief that Delhiites receive through various government schemes.

Kejriwal Government’s Welfare Initiatives

Atishi outlined several key initiatives that have directly benefited the people:

Free Electricity and Water – Ensuring lower household expenses.
Top-Notch Healthcare – Free treatment in Mohalla Clinics and even private hospitals for senior citizens.
World-Class Education – Government schools transformed with modern facilities.
Free Bus Travel & Pilgrimage – Supporting women and senior citizens.
Women’s Honorarium – Strengthening financial independence.

Atishi reiterated that AAP’s governance model has set a benchmark in public welfare, education, healthcare, and women empowerment, ensuring direct financial savings for households.

Call to Action: ‘Bring Kejriwal Back’

The march in Govindpuri saw residents expressing gratitude for the initiatives and reaffirming their support for Kejriwal’s leadership. As elections approach, the message from Govindpuri is clear—to maintain these benefits, Kejriwal must return to power!

