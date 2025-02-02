Parvesh Verma Criticizes AAP’s Mohalla Clinic Scheme, Labels It ‘Halla Clinic’

Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has raised serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative.

Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has raised serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative. He dubbed it as the “Halla Clinic,” accusing the government of misleading the public under the pretense of providing healthcare services to the poor.

In a letter addressed to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Verma questioned the transparency and effectiveness of the scheme. He demanded detailed information on the total expenditure incurred so far and sought clarity on any alleged scams associated with the initiative.

Key Demands Raised by Verma

Transparency on Spending: Verma asked for accurate data on how much money had been spent on the scheme.

Clinic Listings: He alleged that many clinics exist only on paper and demanded a complete list of operational clinics along with the officials associated with them.

Patient Data: He sought accurate figures on the number of patients treated and the corresponding expenditure.

He sought accurate figures on the number of patients treated and the corresponding expenditure. Beneficiary Details: Verma demanded information on whether the families of Kejriwal, his ministers, and MLAs benefited from the clinics.

Accusations of Corruption

Verma accused the AAP government of exploiting the Mohalla Clinic scheme for corruption and political gains. He stated that the promises made in the name of providing healthcare to the poor remained incomplete and demanded a public apology for the alleged failures.

Verma further criticized the AAP government, stating that the Mohalla Clinic scheme had become a “Halla Clinic,” focused more on publicity than actual healthcare delivery. He claimed that the people of Delhi are now demanding answers from the government.

The BJP leader linked the alleged shortcomings of the Mohalla Clinic scheme to corruption within the administration, urging Kejriwal’s government to make all expenses and related figures public.

Mohalla Clinic Concept

The Mohalla Clinic initiative was conceptualized to provide quality primary healthcare services accessible within communities in Delhi. The scheme aimed to deliver healthcare at the doorstep of residents.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, while the AAP seeks to retain its dominance following victories in 2015 and 2020.

As the election date approaches, healthcare and public welfare schemes like the Mohalla Clinic have become focal points of political debates. The accusations by Verma are likely to intensify the political battle between BJP and AAP in the capital.

