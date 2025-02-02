Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parvesh Verma Criticizes AAP’s Mohalla Clinic Scheme, Labels It ‘Halla Clinic’

Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has raised serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Parvesh Verma Criticizes AAP’s Mohalla Clinic Scheme, Labels It ‘Halla Clinic’


Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, has raised serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative. He dubbed it as the “Halla Clinic,” accusing the government of misleading the public under the pretense of providing healthcare services to the poor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a letter addressed to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Verma questioned the transparency and effectiveness of the scheme. He demanded detailed information on the total expenditure incurred so far and sought clarity on any alleged scams associated with the initiative.

Key Demands Raised by Verma

  • Transparency on Spending: Verma asked for accurate data on how much money had been spent on the scheme.
  • Clinic Listings: He alleged that many clinics exist only on paper and demanded a complete list of operational clinics along with the officials associated with them.
  • Patient Data: He sought accurate figures on the number of patients treated and the corresponding expenditure.
  • Beneficiary Details: Verma demanded information on whether the families of Kejriwal, his ministers, and MLAs benefited from the clinics.

Accusations of Corruption

Verma accused the AAP government of exploiting the Mohalla Clinic scheme for corruption and political gains. He stated that the promises made in the name of providing healthcare to the poor remained incomplete and demanded a public apology for the alleged failures.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Verma further criticized the AAP government, stating that the Mohalla Clinic scheme had become a “Halla Clinic,” focused more on publicity than actual healthcare delivery. He claimed that the people of Delhi are now demanding answers from the government.

The BJP leader linked the alleged shortcomings of the Mohalla Clinic scheme to corruption within the administration, urging Kejriwal’s government to make all expenses and related figures public.

Mohalla Clinic Concept

The Mohalla Clinic initiative was conceptualized to provide quality primary healthcare services accessible within communities in Delhi. The scheme aimed to deliver healthcare at the doorstep of residents.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, while the AAP seeks to retain its dominance following victories in 2015 and 2020.

As the election date approaches, healthcare and public welfare schemes like the Mohalla Clinic have become focal points of political debates. The accusations by Verma are likely to intensify the political battle between BJP and AAP in the capital.

Read More : CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Eight MLAs Switch From AAP To BJP A Day After Resigning, Just Before Delhi Elections

Eight MLAs Switch From AAP To BJP A Day After Resigning, Just Before Delhi Elections

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre...

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin Takes Holy Dip In Prayagraj

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin...

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox